How did Dennis Rodman become friends with Kim Jong-Un? Former NBA player claims he's going to Russia to seek release Brittney Griner

Former American basketball player Dennis Rodman said that he plans on visiting Russia to help the imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner seek release.

While speaking to NBC News at a restaurant on August 20, the former NBA star said:

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I'm trying to go this week."

Earlier this month, Griner was sentenced to nine years of jail time in Russia after she was caught carrying and smuggling cannabis oil at a Russian airport.

Dennis Rodman has acted as an informal basketball diplomat for the United States and has cultivated a connection with both Russia and North Korea.

After a 2014 trip to Moscow, the 61-year-old dubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin "cool." However, that's not all as Dennis has also visited North Korea and has met its leader Kim Jong-Un several times in the last ten years. This is quite notable as the North Korean leader has constantly been openly hostile towards the Western countries like the US.

In 2018, the basketball player also accompanied former US President Donald Trump to visit Kim Jong-Un on a trip to Singapore.

Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-Un friendship explored

Dennis and Kim Jong-Un struck up an unlikely relationship due to their common love for the game of basketball. The 38-year-old took over the nation after his father's death in 2011, and in 2013, he invited Rodman to Pyongyang, the country's capital, for their first meeting.

Kim is a basketball fan and the Chicago Bulls are his favorite team and he is also a fan of Rodman's who played for the team when it was led by Michael Jordan.

Upon Kim's invitation, Dennis Rodman visited North Korea and was accompanied by three Harlem Globetrotters and a few journalists from the news outlet Vice.

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman is still the weirdest and most unlikely friendship in human history Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman is still the weirdest and most unlikely friendship in human history https://t.co/6uX85Ezttk

According to ABC News, Kim Jong-Un and Rodman were photographed hugging one another. However, Rodman was criticized by human rights activists for saying "you have a friend for life" to the leader.

Following this, the sportsperson made several visits to North Korea with other basketball players and they would all spend time with Kim Jong-Un.

Marca reported that the duo's friendship has been centered around vodka, karaoke and women. While speaking to Mike Tyson in a radio interview, Dennis Rodman said that his relationship with the North Korean supreme leader was initiated in the first place following a night of boozing and singing.

mitch @finktweets The U.S. just announced they are sending U.S. Ambassador, Dennis Rodman to NK to check on health of Kim Jong Un The U.S. just announced they are sending U.S. Ambassador, Dennis Rodman to NK to check on health of Kim Jong Un https://t.co/5DTm1KnuI1

He said:

"I thought I was going to sign autographs and play some basketball. I didn't know anything about the country. I said that I'd go as long as I was safe, but as soon as I stepped off the plane there was a red carpet - it was great."

However, the NBA star was surprised to see that the red carpet wasn't for him but for someone else's welcome and added:

"There were more than 22,000 North Koreans standing and clapping. Then someone said: 'no, that's for him', and pointed to Kim Jong-Un. When I asked who the guy was they told me it was their leader."

However, Dennis Rodman was slammed for his 2014 visit to North Korea as he seemingly defended the jailing of Korean-American Evangelical Christian Missionary, Kenneth Bae.

rizzy 🪐 @WifiSh4wty dennis rodman and kim jong un being besties really intrigues me what could they be talking about here dennis rodman and kim jong un being besties really intrigues me what could they be talking about here https://t.co/hX0WTcnQQg

Speaking to CNN about it, Rodman said:

"Kenneth Bae did one thing ... If you understand what Kenneth Bae did. Do you understand what he did in this country? No, no, no, you tell me, you tell me. Why is he held captive here in this country, why? ... I would love to speak on this."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has spoken about Brittney Griner's confinement in Russia. He called it "unacceptable" and stated that his team will work "tirelessly" to bring the player back home.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave