How did Dexter Stewart, aka Blaxx, die? Tributes pour in as popular Soca artist passes away

Soca artist Blaxx recently passed away at the age of 61. The news was confirmed by his manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose.
Following the singer’s death, several well-known people paid tribute to him on social media. Carla Paris wrote on Facebook that he was one of her favorite Soca performers and called him upbeat, energetic, and joyful, creating the most incredible vibes and memories.
Comedian Simmy De Trini stated that his talent was underrated. Rapso music artist Wendell Manwarren wrote on Facebook that his voice is indelibly etched into our consciousness and soul.
Others remembered him for his passion, honesty, positivity, and optimism. Nigel A. Campbell said that he was an artist who delivered anytime and anywhere. Detailed information on his funeral is yet to be revealed.
Blaxx’s cause of death and career
Dexter Stewart was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Arima hospital in east Trinidad, where he died from complications related to COVID-19. He has been in the hospital since March 4.
Back in October 2020, he was hospitalized with respiratory issues. A GoFundMe page was also set up on his behalf at the time.
Career
Stewart was a Soca artist. Soca music is a genre of music defined by its inventor Lord Shorty as the Soul of Calypso, which has also influenced African and East Indian rhythms. It originated in Trinidad and Tobago in the early 1970s and developed into a range of styles during and after the 1980s.
Blaxx was from Trinidad and Tobago. While speaking to Trinidad Express, fellow artist Destra Garcia recalled sharing many memorable experiences with him together.
She said that Stewart was one of the most beloved artists to emerge in Trinidad and Tobago. In an interview with The Guardian in 2013, Stewart said that his success did not come until Kurt Allen from the Roy Cape All Stars asked him to join them.
He said that he had never been rich and used to play music and basketball in the same slippers. Despite having financial troubles while growing up, he stated that he was thankful for being poor and wished that poverty could motivate people as it motivated him.
Stewart first worked as a mechanic while growing up in Penal, Point Fortin, and Siparia in Trinidad and Tobago. His father was a musician, and his mother was a singer, and the latter also wrote his first calypso.
Stewart's first song, Dutty, was released in 2007. He was mentored by popular local artists like Ronnie McIntosh, Ester Dyer, Destra Garcia, and Olatunji Yearwood. He even provided a platform for younger and up-and-coming acts like Erphaan Alves, Sekon Sta, Teddyson John, and others.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Blaxx was described as one of the most underrated singers by all those who worked with him. People paid tribute to the artist on Twitter when they heard about his demise:
There are no known survivors of Blaxx so far, and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.