How did Douglas Trumbull die? Tributes pour in as VFX visionary of 'Blade Runner' fame passes away at 79

On February 7, Oscar-nominated visual supervisor Douglas Trumbull passed away at the age of 79. The news of his demise was shared by his daughter Amy via a Facebook post. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he died at his Albany, New York residence.

In her Facebook post:

“My sister Andromeda and I got to see him on Saturday and tell him that [we] love him, and we got to tell him to enjoy and embrace his journey into the Great Beyond.”

According to Amy Trumbull’s Facebook post, the legendary visual effects pioneer passed away after suffering from cancer for over two years. He reportedly had a brain tumor and suffered a stroke.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter states that Trumbull died from complications of Mesothelioma. In this condition, the aggressive form of cancer originates in the thin layer of tissue that covers internal organs. This type of cancer is fatal with no cure. However, some treatments may be available to certain patients.

Trumbull was renowned for being involved with the visual effects department in iconic films like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Blade Runner, and more.

"He was a genius" - Tributes pour in for Douglas Trumbull

Several followers paid tribute to the late legend via Twitter and numerous people acknowledged Trumbull's contribution in advancing the visual effects process. The Lego Movie director Christopher Miller also honored Trumbull and credited him as an inspiration for his hit animated movie.

Justin LaLiberty @jlalibs RIP to Douglas Trumbull, who created some of the best special effects in cinema history, and always called it like it was RIP to Douglas Trumbull, who created some of the best special effects in cinema history, and always called it like it was https://t.co/0QnTgwvIco

Jeremy Herbert @DDayFilms Rest in peace, Douglas Trumbull. The kind of visual effects legend that changed the way we dream. 2001. Blade Runner. Star Trek. Not that you needed to go to the multiplex. One of his most impressive feats played every 15 minutes for 25 years as Back to the Future: The Ride. Rest in peace, Douglas Trumbull. The kind of visual effects legend that changed the way we dream. 2001. Blade Runner. Star Trek. Not that you needed to go to the multiplex. One of his most impressive feats played every 15 minutes for 25 years as Back to the Future: The Ride. https://t.co/3aocY147zj

Matt Zoller Seitz @mattzollerseitz RIP Douglas Trumbull. Science-fiction cinema looks the way it does in large part due to his technological advances. Close Encounters, 2001, Star Wars, Tree of Life, Blade Runner, Silent Running and so many more. RIP Douglas Trumbull. Science-fiction cinema looks the way it does in large part due to his technological advances. Close Encounters, 2001, Star Wars, Tree of Life, Blade Runner, Silent Running and so many more.

Peyton Reed @MrPeytonReed Douglas Trumbull was a genius. His visuals - the atmosphere, the light play, the dream state quality - are sublime. I met him twice: first on the set of BRAINSTORM (shot in my hometown when I was a teenager) and later when we worked together at Universal Studios on… (1/3) Douglas Trumbull was a genius. His visuals - the atmosphere, the light play, the dream state quality - are sublime. I met him twice: first on the set of BRAINSTORM (shot in my hometown when I was a teenager) and later when we worked together at Universal Studios on… (1/3)

Adam Rackoff @AdamRackoff RIP Douglas Trumbull. Using time exposure, miniatures, and motion control techniques, Trumbull revolutionized visual effects with the creation of the nearly 10-minute Star Gate sequence for Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY (1968). RIP Douglas Trumbull. Using time exposure, miniatures, and motion control techniques, Trumbull revolutionized visual effects with the creation of the nearly 10-minute Star Gate sequence for Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY (1968). https://t.co/ZroGiv7xsW

The Spaceshipper 🚀 @TheSpaceshipper Rest in peace Douglas Trumbull, one of my filmmaking heroes.



He directed Silent Running (1972), one of the great science fiction films, the one that awakened me young to environmental problems (and for that, thank you very much Douglas).



And he produced a TV series... Rest in peace Douglas Trumbull, one of my filmmaking heroes.He directed Silent Running (1972), one of the great science fiction films, the one that awakened me young to environmental problems (and for that, thank you very much Douglas). And he produced a TV series... https://t.co/grAdfxLuwc

reilly @GoodPostReilly RIP Douglas Trumbull, Silent Running is still a far too under-seen classic. RIP Douglas Trumbull, Silent Running is still a far too under-seen classic. https://t.co/xSEPa6ej76

Valondar @VK_HM Douglas Trumbull was one of the first names I knew in cinema that wasn’t a director, actor, screenwriter or composer. The work he did on films like 2001 and Star Trek: The Motion Picture are etched on my brain; his own film Silent Running is a pure marvel. RIP. Douglas Trumbull was one of the first names I knew in cinema that wasn’t a director, actor, screenwriter or composer. The work he did on films like 2001 and Star Trek: The Motion Picture are etched on my brain; his own film Silent Running is a pure marvel. RIP.

Michael Okuda @MikeOkuda I am shattered to learn that visual effects legend Douglas Trumbull has passed away. Trumbull worked on 2001, Close Encounters, Star Trek: TMP, Blade Runner, and more. He directed Silent Running and Brainstorm. He was an artist and an innovator and a personal hero. He was 79. I am shattered to learn that visual effects legend Douglas Trumbull has passed away. Trumbull worked on 2001, Close Encounters, Star Trek: TMP, Blade Runner, and more. He directed Silent Running and Brainstorm. He was an artist and an innovator and a personal hero. He was 79. https://t.co/2sKdb77X0R

Exploring Douglas Trumbull’s legacy

Douglas Hunt Trumbull followed in his father’s footsteps and forayed into the visual effects industry. His father, Donald Trumbull, was renowned for his work in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz. Later, Donald worked with his son in 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

The Los Angeles native began working for Graphic Films in the 1960s, during which Stanley Kubrick hired the firm for 2001: A Space Odyssey. Kubrick later hired Trumbull when he moved the production to England.

In 1977, Douglas Trumbull worked on Close Encounters of the Third Kind as the special photographic effects supervisor. Two years later, he served the directorial position for special effects in Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In 1982, the California native worked as the ‘SFX’ supervisor for Blade Runner. Trumbull received Oscar nominations for all three aforementioned films from The Academy.

Douglas Trumbull also won a Scientific and Engineering Award in 1993 for his contributions in conceptualizing the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for 65mm videography.

Also Read Article Continues below

Trumbull has been credited in the visual effects department of around eleven projects throughout his career spanning over five decades. He also directed thirteen projects and produced seven, including 1970’s The Starlost TV series.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Prem Deshpande