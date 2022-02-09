How did Douglas Trumbull die? Tributes pour in as VFX visionary of 'Blade Runner' fame passes away at 79

On February 7, Oscar-nominated visual supervisor Douglas Trumbull passed away at the age of 79. The news of his demise was shared by his daughter Amy via a Facebook post. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he died at his Albany, New York residence.
In her Facebook post:
“My sister Andromeda and I got to see him on Saturday and tell him that [we] love him, and we got to tell him to enjoy and embrace his journey into the Great Beyond.”
According to Amy Trumbull’s Facebook post, the legendary visual effects pioneer passed away after suffering from cancer for over two years. He reportedly had a brain tumor and suffered a stroke.
Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter states that Trumbull died from complications of Mesothelioma. In this condition, the aggressive form of cancer originates in the thin layer of tissue that covers internal organs. This type of cancer is fatal with no cure. However, some treatments may be available to certain patients.
Trumbull was renowned for being involved with the visual effects department in iconic films like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Blade Runner, and more.
"He was a genius" - Tributes pour in for Douglas Trumbull
Several followers paid tribute to the late legend via Twitter and numerous people acknowledged Trumbull's contribution in advancing the visual effects process. The Lego Movie director Christopher Miller also honored Trumbull and credited him as an inspiration for his hit animated movie.
Exploring Douglas Trumbull’s legacy
Douglas Hunt Trumbull followed in his father’s footsteps and forayed into the visual effects industry. His father, Donald Trumbull, was renowned for his work in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz. Later, Donald worked with his son in 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind.
The Los Angeles native began working for Graphic Films in the 1960s, during which Stanley Kubrick hired the firm for 2001: A Space Odyssey. Kubrick later hired Trumbull when he moved the production to England.
In 1977, Douglas Trumbull worked on Close Encounters of the Third Kind as the special photographic effects supervisor. Two years later, he served the directorial position for special effects in Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In 1982, the California native worked as the ‘SFX’ supervisor for Blade Runner. Trumbull received Oscar nominations for all three aforementioned films from The Academy.
Douglas Trumbull also won a Scientific and Engineering Award in 1993 for his contributions in conceptualizing the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for 65mm videography.
Trumbull has been credited in the visual effects department of around eleven projects throughout his career spanning over five decades. He also directed thirteen projects and produced seven, including 1970’s The Starlost TV series.
