How far is Rosarito from Tijuana? Baja Beach Fest set to continue despite cartel violence

The Baja Beach Fest will proceed as scheduled in spite of the local violence brought on by rival cartel gangs on August 12. The organisers of the Baja Beach Fest noted that the festival will continue despite the reports of fires and roadblocks. The development follows a Tijuana consulate order that US government employees remain in their current locations until further notice.

Reports of vehicles being burnt in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate surfaced on Friday. The event organisers have noted that they have increased the number of shuttle buses to and from Tijuana and Rosaria for concertgoers.

Two highways connect Tijuana and Rosarito. Highway 1D is a toll road, whereas Highway 1 is a free highway. The driving distance from the border crossing in Tijuana to Rosarito is 20.9 miles or 34 km if attendees take the toll highway 1D. If they take highway 1, the distance is 15.6 miles, or 25 km.

Baja Beach Festival to go as per schedule despite local violence

Rolling Stone cited an email from the festival organizers who noted that things at the festival were going well. The email read:

“Last night, Baja Beach Fest safely transported 3,500+ festival attendees to and from Tijuana and Rosarito with no issues. We have increased the amount of shuttle busses available in Tijuana for all fans who might be experiencing transport issues (based on availability).”

They further added, noting:

“Safety is our number one concern when organizing an event of this size,” the post read. “We have been working diligently with city, state, and federal officials, and have been advised that these events were isolated and that all safety measures are being taken in the surrounding areas in Baja to ensure you have a safe and memorable experience.”

The e-mail concluded,

“As always, look out for your friends, and if you see anything please call local authorities and direct all communication directly us, Baja Beach Fest (email info@bajabeachfest.com.).”

People have expressed mixed reactions over the festival still continuing. The safety of the concert has been criticized by some concertgoers. A few of them also demanded a refund.

Frankee @frankfuentes74 @mihu23 @WeLoveLASports @BajaBeachFest Lots of people at our hotel in TJ were stranded. Some had to sleep at the beach others were luvky to have family in TJ. We took the shuttle but it sat in Rosarito for about 1:20 min before it departed. @mihu23 @WeLoveLASports @BajaBeachFest Lots of people at our hotel in TJ were stranded. Some had to sleep at the beach others were luvky to have family in TJ. We took the shuttle but it sat in Rosarito for about 1:20 min before it departed.

Saiyan Mami @CCGOLIFT WHOEVER IS THINKING ABOUT ATTENDING BAJA BEACH FEST OR TO WHOEVER HAS FAMILY IN MEXICO:

Tijuana/Juarez/Mexicali/Ensenada & other states in Mex are war zones & the boarder is closed.

PLEASE RECONSIDER GOING OR CHECK ON YOUR FAMILY.

Not sure why it’s not on the news. WHOEVER IS THINKING ABOUT ATTENDING BAJA BEACH FEST OR TO WHOEVER HAS FAMILY IN MEXICO:Tijuana/Juarez/Mexicali/Ensenada & other states in Mex are war zones & the boarder is closed.PLEASE RECONSIDER GOING OR CHECK ON YOUR FAMILY.Not sure why it’s not on the news.

Alexis Hodoyán👷🏻‍♀️ @hoe_doyan I left Baja Beach Fest about an hour ago, there was no signal. Festival goers probably don’t know what’s happening. There’s no way everyone at the festival is staying in Rosarito. Taxis aren’t going into Tijuana. The festival hasn’t been canceled. This is going to be chaos. I left Baja Beach Fest about an hour ago, there was no signal. Festival goers probably don’t know what’s happening. There’s no way everyone at the festival is staying in Rosarito. Taxis aren’t going into Tijuana. The festival hasn’t been canceled. This is going to be chaos.

Some concert-goers said their experience with the local buses was fine.

Miguel Huerta @mihu23 @WeLoveLASports @BajaBeachFest We used the official shuttle service to tj and it was fine. We even used Didi at tj and we got to the hotel safely @WeLoveLASports @BajaBeachFest We used the official shuttle service to tj and it was fine. We even used Didi at tj and we got to the hotel safely

Dominican musician Tokischa, who performed Friday, tweeted,

“As a person, I never imagined I’d be escorted by the police, so I can go from Tijuana to Rosarito back & forth cuz there’s a cartel curfew, my respect to everyone that’s been going through all this in Mexico.”

Baja Beach festival was scheduled to take place on two consecutive weekends: August 12-14 and August 19-21. No acts were cancelled on Saturday or Sunday. The following artists are set to perform at the festival on the upcoming dates.

Friday

Anuel AA, Farruko, Myke Towers, Jay Wheeler, Tokischa, DJ Luian, Nataneal Cano

Saturday

Wisin y Yandel, Banda MS, Jhay Cortez, Sech, Nicki Nicole, Arcangel.

Sunday

Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Natti Natasha, El Alfa.

The 3-day pass for general admission costs $369, while VIP passes cost $549. 15,000 attendees are said to have purchased tickets for the festival.

