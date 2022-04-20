Maluma Land Las Vegas 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma has announced a Latin Music Festival slated from June 23 to June 25. On his Twitter handle, the artist noted that the three-day festival will be curated by him and will take place at the Resorts World in Las Vegas.

The singer said:

"I hope that the festival will become an annual destination and we can offer it throughout the year in other parts of the world for all of my fans. Bring the Medellín essence to the world through music, activities, a travel destination, and much more."

Maluma Land Las Vegas 2022 lineup

The lineup for the three-day festival includes appearances and additional performances from Becky G, DJ Snake, Zion & Lennox, Blessd, and more special guests.

The festival will begin on Thursday, June 23, at Zouk Nightclub with a performance by DJ Snake. It will be followed by Becky G on Friday, June 24.

Maluma will conclude the weekend with a performance on Saturday, June 25. He also noted that more artists could be announced on later dates.

Maluma Land Las Vegas 2022 tickets

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Wednesday, April 20, at 10.00 am PT and are available to guests 21 and over at the time of the event. The packages include the general and VIP passes.

The FAQ page of the concert notes that the packages will only be available as part of the travel package and standalone concert tickets are not available.

More about the singer

The 28-year-old singer is considered one of the best-selling Latin music artists. His songs have been described as reggaeton, Latin trap, and pop.

His debut album, Magia, was released in 2012 when he was still in his teens. His breakthrough album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, was released in 2015, which paved the way for various collaborations. He released F.A.M.E. in 2018 to further commercial success, followed by 11:11 in 2019 and Papi Juancho in 2020.

His single Hawái reached number three on the Billboard Global 200 and became the first number-one single on the Billboard Global US chart.

He has numerous hit singles ranked within the top ten on Billboard Hot Latin Songs, including Felices Los 4, Borró Cassette, and Corazón. The Medellín native has also collaborated with Shakira for Chantaje and Madonna for Medellín. He has worked with Ricky Martin, J Balvin, and The Weeknd.

