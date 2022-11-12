How did Gallagher die? Cause of death explored as comedian known for smashing watermelons passes away at 76

Iconic comedian Gallagher passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the age of 76. Gallagher is known for his unique brand of prop-based comedy, the Sledge-O-Matic.
At the time of his death, Gallagher was under hospice care in Palm Springs, California. News of his passing was announced by his former manager, Craig Marquardo, who told TMZ that the 76-year-old pop-cultural phenomenon died of organ failure.
Speaking of the comedian, Marquado stated:
"While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story."
A look at Gallagher's medical history as tributes pour in from around the world
The mononymous comedian's health troubles started in 2011 when he reportedly collapsed on stage during a performance in Minnesota. The following year, he suffered a heart attack in Texas, just moments before he was supposed to perform.
Over the next few years, he suffered several other heart attacks, following which he was put under hospice care - a system of care that focuses on providing comfort for a person with a serious illness, approaching the end of their life.
In a statement to CNN, Marquardo stated that the comic died of "massive organ failure" after being sick for quite some time:
“(He) succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California.”
The funnyman rose to popularity for the Sledge-O-Matic, an act where he would smash food (most notably watermelons) on stage with a sledgehammer, thereby spraying his audience. Addressing his work as a comic, his obituary stated:
"That was something else he liked to claim credit for, which was physically engaging the audience in that manner."
"Incredible talent, incredible mind": Netizens express their grief
Fans were saddened by the news of the comedian's passing and took to social media to post condolence messages. Some went ahead and shared their favorite bits from his acts.
Who was Gallagher?
Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he started his stint in the comedy industry in the 1860s, when he worked as a manager for comedian Jim Stafford, before eventually deciding to perform himself. His popularity soared after he appeared on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show in 1975.
He quickly became a household name with his stand-up comedy special, An Uncensored Evening, which was the first of its kind to ever air on Showtime.
The comic would go on to create 12 more hour-long specials for the network and some special programs for HBO, many of which were re-broadcasted frequently on Comedy Central. His witty wordplay and sharp observational comedy won over his audience.
He was known for his signature act, Sledge-O-Matic, which involved him spraying the audience by smashing and destroying various food items on stage using a large mallet. He frequently ended his bit by smashing watermelons.
While his peers gradually moved to host talk shows or appear in sitcoms and movies, Gallagher stayed "on the road," performing in over 3,500 shows. In 2019, he embarked on his final tour, called The Last Smash.
His former manager stated that he:
"Stayed on the road touring America for decades. He was pretty sure he held a record for the most stand-up dates, by attrition alone."
The funnyman is survived by his daughter, Aimee, and son, Barnaby.