How did Gallagher die? Cause of death explored as comedian known for smashing watermelons passes away at 76

Iconic comedian Gallagher passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the age of 76. Gallagher is known for his unique brand of prop-based comedy, the Sledge-O-Matic.

At the time of his death, Gallagher was under hospice care in Palm Springs, California. News of his passing was announced by his former manager, Craig Marquardo, who told TMZ that the 76-year-old pop-cultural phenomenon died of organ failure.

Speaking of the comedian, Marquado stated:

"While Gallagher had his detractors, he was an undeniable talent and an American success story."

A look at Gallagher's medical history as tributes pour in from around the world

The mononymous comedian's health troubles started in 2011 when he reportedly collapsed on stage during a performance in Minnesota. The following year, he suffered a heart attack in Texas, just moments before he was supposed to perform.

Over the next few years, he suffered several other heart attacks, following which he was put under hospice care - a system of care that focuses on providing comfort for a person with a serious illness, approaching the end of their life.

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper Gallagher, the comedian who became a household name in 1980 with “An Uncensored Evening,” has died at the age of 76.

Smash a watermelon in his honour today. Gallagher, the comedian who became a household name in 1980 with “An Uncensored Evening,” has died at the age of 76.Smash a watermelon in his honour today. https://t.co/8NTu7YLE9S

In a statement to CNN, Marquardo stated that the comic died of "massive organ failure" after being sick for quite some time:

“(He) succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California.”

The funnyman rose to popularity for the Sledge-O-Matic, an act where he would smash food (most notably watermelons) on stage with a sledgehammer, thereby spraying his audience. Addressing his work as a comic, his obituary stated:

"That was something else he liked to claim credit for, which was physically engaging the audience in that manner."

"Incredible talent, incredible mind": Netizens express their grief

Fans were saddened by the news of the comedian's passing and took to social media to post condolence messages. Some went ahead and shared their favorite bits from his acts.

Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec Gallagher was the greatest. Had the opportunity to see him a number of times. Incredible talent, incredible mind Gallagher was the greatest. Had the opportunity to see him a number of times. Incredible talent, incredible mind

RUTH BUZZI @Ruth_A_Buzzi Although watermelons everywhere are breathing a sign of relief, it was a better world with Leo Gallagher in it. Sweet, smart, funny and talented, he will be truly missed. RIP Gallagher Although watermelons everywhere are breathing a sign of relief, it was a better world with Leo Gallagher in it. Sweet, smart, funny and talented, he will be truly missed. RIP Gallagher

Jeremy Lang @jeremylang @Ruth_A_Buzzi Oh no! RIP. His most underappreciated talent was his use of the English language; his comedy bits on words rank as classics alongside Carlin's football vs. baseball. @Ruth_A_Buzzi Oh no! RIP. His most underappreciated talent was his use of the English language; his comedy bits on words rank as classics alongside Carlin's football vs. baseball.

SierraWhiskey @SierraWhiskey9 RIP Gallagher, may you never run out of melons in heaven. RIP Gallagher, may you never run out of melons in heaven. https://t.co/CaBsCUA8gd

John Taylor @wvpirate @Ruth_A_Buzzi Funny funny man. Loved Gallagher's concerts. He made people laugh. We need laughter in the world. You made so many people laugh. Thank you @Ruth_A_Buzzi Funny funny man. Loved Gallagher's concerts. He made people laugh. We need laughter in the world. You made so many people laugh. Thank you

Gennefer Gross @Gennefer Everyone keeps talking about Gallagher’s smashing watermelons act, but he also has some of the smartest comedy sets where he brilliantly dissects the phonetic flaws of the English language. This one’s my favorite. RIP. Everyone keeps talking about Gallagher’s smashing watermelons act, but he also has some of the smartest comedy sets where he brilliantly dissects the phonetic flaws of the English language. This one’s my favorite. RIP. https://t.co/RefCXU1O2R

Adam @eku_adam @funnybrad His was the first stand up show I ever went to. While I grew out of his style, he got me into following comedy and finding stand ups I enjoyed @funnybrad His was the first stand up show I ever went to. While I grew out of his style, he got me into following comedy and finding stand ups I enjoyed

🌼SportsFanGirl🌼 @SportsFanGirl22 RIP Gallagher! Keep smashing those watermelons up in heaven. RIP Gallagher! Keep smashing those watermelons up in heaven. https://t.co/zruceH68mS

Whisman @WhismanSucks Gallagher was fun to watch when I was a teenager, because he was immature and childlike in his observations of the world. I loved watching him jump on a giant trampoline, telling jokes while my stoned uncle laughed. He made comedy out of nothing. Gallagher was fun to watch when I was a teenager, because he was immature and childlike in his observations of the world. I loved watching him jump on a giant trampoline, telling jokes while my stoned uncle laughed. He made comedy out of nothing.

Sad Escobar Dad-Gaze @KevSpilker @WhismanSucks The best thing about Gallagher was that I could watch it with my parents when I was a little kid and share the laughs *with* them. Even if one or two jokes sailed over my head from time to time, his joy and showmanship were incredible. @WhismanSucks The best thing about Gallagher was that I could watch it with my parents when I was a little kid and share the laughs *with* them. Even if one or two jokes sailed over my head from time to time, his joy and showmanship were incredible.

Who was Gallagher?

Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he started his stint in the comedy industry in the 1860s, when he worked as a manager for comedian Jim Stafford, before eventually deciding to perform himself. His popularity soared after he appeared on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show in 1975.

He quickly became a household name with his stand-up comedy special, An Uncensored Evening, which was the first of its kind to ever air on Showtime.

The comic would go on to create 12 more hour-long specials for the network and some special programs for HBO, many of which were re-broadcasted frequently on Comedy Central. His witty wordplay and sharp observational comedy won over his audience.

Sledge-O-Matic (Image via Getty Images)

He was known for his signature act, Sledge-O-Matic, which involved him spraying the audience by smashing and destroying various food items on stage using a large mallet. He frequently ended his bit by smashing watermelons.

While his peers gradually moved to host talk shows or appear in sitcoms and movies, Gallagher stayed "on the road," performing in over 3,500 shows. In 2019, he embarked on his final tour, called The Last Smash.

His former manager stated that he:

"Stayed on the road touring America for decades. He was pretty sure he held a record for the most stand-up dates, by attrition alone."

The funnyman is survived by his daughter, Aimee, and son, Barnaby.

