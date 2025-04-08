How to get free Mug Root Beer this month? Offer explored

Mug Root Beer, the popular American brand of root beer, recently announced that it will be giving away free soda this month. According to All Recipes, the soda brand, which has a bulldog mascot as its symbol, is offering free root beer to the entire country to celebrate the end of the March Madness tournament.

The University of Connecticut Huskies won the 2025 NCAA Women's Championship during the celebrated March Madness tournament on Sunday. And, to honor their win against the South Carolina Gamecocks, the brand will treat the entire America starting now through April 18, 2025, to redeem a free Mug or Mug Zero Sugar product via rebate up to $4.00.

Free Mug Root Beer offer explored

After the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I women's basketball championship tournaments, popularly known as the March Madness tournament, concluded on Sunday, April 6, 2025, the PepsiCo-owned brand wrote on Instagram:

“FREE MUG ROOT BEER FOR AMERICA This is not a joke dawgs!”

The Mug Root Beer brand, in the same Instagram post, also shared a short gist of how fans can avail of the offer.

“Redeem by texting 737-377-3774 with code MUG25. Offer live at midnight. Free MUG Root Beer or Mug Zero Sugar products via rebate up to $4.00. Tax and bottle deposit not included in the rebate. MSG & data rates may apply. Purchase required between 4/7/2025 – 4/18/2025 and redemption required by 4/25/2025.”

According to All Recipes, before March Madness began, the soda brand made a promise to its fans that if a team with a canine mascot won the NCAA tournament, it would offer a free soda. Now, as the mascot of the Huskies is a canine, the brand is fulfilling its promise.

Meanwhile, it was the University of Connecticut Huskies’ first win on the women’s side since 2016. It was a notable, triumphant moment after the men’s team won the tournament in both 2023 and 2024.

Here’s how to claim free Mug Root Beer

Through April 18, 2025, fans can redeem their free Mug or Mug Zero Sugar products via a rebate of up to $4.00. To avail of the free soda, fans must buy any Mug or Mug Zero Sugar Root Beer and then text "FREEMUG" to 737-377-3774.

As per All Recipes, fans will then receive a return text that will instruct them on the terms and conditions of the rebate. After they have agreed, they will be provided with another text asking them for a clear image of their purchase receipt that must be dated between April 7 and April 18, 2025. Notably, the requests are only valid till April 25, 2025.

The rebate process will not include “tax or other applicable fees.” Fans will also need to provide the brand with their PayPal or Venmo account information, as the rebates will only be paid through these two online payment systems.

About the Mug Root Beer brand

Mug Root Beer originated in San Francisco in the 1940s. It was originally sold under the name Belfast Root Beer by the Belfast Beverage Company and had been known for making sparkling water and ginger ale since 1877.

Now a PepsiCo brand, the company is popular for its spotlight caffeine-free soft drink. Featuring a mascot bulldog, named “Dog,” holding a frothy glass of root beer on its packaging, the drink is also available in MUG Zero Sugar, which has zero sugar.

