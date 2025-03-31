How to get a free pizza at Papa John's? Flash BOGO offer explored

Papa John's, known for its signature pizzas, has introduced an exciting limited-time offer: the Flash BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deal. A promotional video released via YouTube on March 19, 2025, states:

"Buy any large pizza at regular menu price get one large one topping pizza for free."

This promotional deal, set to run till April 6, 2025, will allow customers to get a free large pizza with the purchase of another at a regular price, making it an opportunity for individuals to indulge without breaking the bank. To redeem the Flash BOGO offer, customers are required to place their orders online via papajohns.com or through Papa John's mobile app.

Individuals are required to place their orders online via papajohns.com or through their official mobile app to claim the Flash BOGO offer. One needs to make sure to log into the Papa John's account or create one in case of a new user. Browse the menu, select any large pizza of choice, and add the pizza to the cart at its regular price.

After adding the first pizza, the system will automatically add the second large pizza for free. One can either Pick the same pizza as the first one, customize a different large pizza with toppings of choice, or Select from the standard menu options.

For those new to online ordering, the restaurant chain provides clear instructions and customer support for a hassle-free experience.

Launch date and availability

The Flash BOGO promotion began recently and will run until April 6, 2025. During this availability period, customers can take advantage of the offer by purchasing one large pizza at a regular price and receiving a second large pizza with a topping they choose for free.

This initiative from the pizza chain will benefit its customers, especially those who seek convenient and affordable meal options.

Papa John's past promotions

Papa John's consistently runs promotional events to interact with its customer base. Members of Papa Rewards received everyday deals as part of the "12 Days of Deals" initiative, launched during the 2023 holiday period.

Customers gained access to several promotional offers, such as side discounts and breadstick BOGO deals. They also received free delivery and early releases of new menu additions.

To mark National Pizza Month in October 2024, Papa John's launched free pizza deals through certified promo codes that cooperated with payment services, including Visa Checkout. The brand implements loyalty programs and deals to strengthen customer relationships and draw new customers through price promotions.

About the brand

This Pizza Restaurant operates thousands of locations (Image via Getty)

Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter, Papa John's began as a small pizza operation in the back of his father's tavern in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Today, the restaurant chain operates thousands of locations across over 50 countries, which earned it a place among the world's largest pizza franchises. The brand's philosophy, "Better Ingredients. Better Pizza," stands as more than just a slogan for the brand.

In recent years, the pizza chain has expanded its focus beyond pizza with the introduction of side dishes, desserts, and dipping sauces to elaborate the overall menu offerings. The company keeps delivering customer rewards through promotions such as Flash BOGO deals and other value offers.

Customers can redeem the free pizza offer till April 6, 2025.

