How to get tickets to Jack Harlow’s Gazebo Festival 2024? Presale, prices, dates, location, lineup, & all you need to know 

Jack Harlow’s Gazebo Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 25, 2024, to May 26, 2024, at the Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky. The festival is collaborating with the Louisville community to hold the inaugural edition, and a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the community.

The new festival, which will feature performances by SZA, Omar Apollo, James Blake, and more, was announced via a post on the official Instagram account of the festival on February 28, 2024.

The presale for the festival will be available on March 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Interested patrons can access said presale by registering for a code for the same at the official website of the festival.

Public tickets will be available on March 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets are priced at $255 for the general category. All tickets are subject to taxes and do not permit reentry into the venue.

There are also hotel tickets available, which are priced between $119 and $179 per person per night, depending upon the choice of hotel. All tickets and hotel packages can be purchased from the official website of the festival.

Jack Harlow’s Gazebo Festival 2024 lineup and headliners

Jack Harlow's Gazebo Festival will feature a stellar lineup in its inaugural edition, including headliners Jack Harlow and SZA. Jack Harlow recently released his latest single, Lovin on Me, on November 10, 2023. The single peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Meanwhile, SZA will perform across Australia as part of her SOS album tour in April before returning to North America for her appearance at the festival in May 2024. The singer is also slated to perform at Primavera Sound in June 2024.

The full lineup for Jack Harlow's Gazebo Festival 2024 is given below:

SZA

Jack Harlow

James Blake

Omar Apollo

Pinkpantheress

Vince Staples

Amaarae

Channel Tres

Majid Jordan

Slum Village

Veeze

Dahi

Jordan Ward

Ravyn Lavae

Rich Homie Quan

BNYX

James Savage

Karraboo

Malcolm Todd

Speaking about the upcoming Gazebo Festival, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg stated in a press statement on February 28, 2024:

"Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown. This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first class things happen for Louisville and our people."

In the same statement, Louisville Tourism CEO Cleo Battle added:

"We are beyond excited to support our city’s hometown hero, Jack Harlow, as he launches a new music festival at Louisville’s Waterfront Park. In addition to great music, festival goers will get a taste of this city’s iconic attractions, renowned heritage and global culinary scene."

Jack Harlow's Gazebo Festival 2024 will take place at Waterfront Park, which was previously the location of the Forecastle Festival, a local festival that Harlow headlined in 2022. The park has also been the home of WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays and the kickoff for the annual Kentucky Derby Festival, Thunder Over Louisville.

Louisville Waterfront Park has a storied history and is considered to be one of the major successes in urban space rejuvenation and green development. The park was originally a part of the town filled with scrap yards and industrial buildings in disuse before being reclaimed and restored as a green area.