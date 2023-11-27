How to get tickets to Lytham Festival 2024? Lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know 

Lytham Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 3 to July 7, 2024, at the Lytham Green in Lytham St. Annes, UK. The festival's 2024 editon will be its 13th edition, having first been held in 2010, and with the 2020 and 2021 editions cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which will feature performances by artists such as Hozier, The Kooks and Johnny Marr, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:

Presale for the festival tickets is currently ongoing and can be accessed exclusively by Barclay cardholders. There will also be a general presale available from November 29 at 08:00 am. General tickets will be available from November 30.

Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet, but they can be purchased from the official website of the festival or via Ticketmaster UK.

Lytham Festival 2024 lineup

The Lytham Festival is set to feature a number star music acts, such as Hozier and The Kooks, among others. In a statement to The Gazette, co-founder of the festival Peter Taylor stated:

"We love to announce the line up for Lytham Festival and once again, I am delighted we are going to bring an eclectic mix of artists to Lytham Green next summer. From the opening night with Hozier to closing with James, and Courteeners and Madness in between, there really is something for everyone."

Taylor continued:

"Mixed with that is a list of amazing special guests and support artists who will appeal to a wide range of music fans and make for very different but equally as brilliant nights.We still have the fifth headliner to announce. This is another exciting name and one we plan to reveal very soon alongside their U.K. tour plans."

The current lineup for the Lytham Festival 2024 is given below:

July 3, 2024 (Day 1)

Hozier

Brittney Howard

Lord Huron

DJ Rusty Egan

July 4, 2024 (Day 2)

TBA

DJ Rusty Egan

July 5, 2024 (Day 3)

Courtneers

The Kooks

Nieve Ella

DJ Rusty Egan

July 6, 2024 (Day 4)

Madness

Rick Astley

Lighting Seeds

DJ Rusty Egan

July 7, 2024 (Day 5)

James

Orca22 Orchestra

Manchester Inspirational Voices Choir

Johnny Marr

DJ Rusty Egan

More about Lytham Festival and its history

The Lytham festival has its origins in the Lytham Proms, a local annual event which became defunct due to lack of funding in 2003. The festival was revived by Peter Taylor and Daniel Cuffe, who started it back up in 2010 as a single day event.

The two founders elaborated on the revival in an exclusive interview with the Great British Life in July 14, 2014, stating:

"We decided to do it as a bit of a hobby. We were both working together on a production at Lowther Pavilion and the council was looking for someone to organise the Proms. We just decided to go for it. It was hard work but people really seemed to enjoy it"

They continued:

"The Proms made our company - we formed it because we loved doing that first one so much. And none of it would have been a success if it had not been for the people of Lytham.‘It’s the best job in the world and we are very proud, being from Lytham, that it has become something that people love."

After the success of the initial edition, Lytham Festival was quickly expanded into a three day event starting from 2011. In 2015, the festival assumed its current name and expanded into a four day event.

Lytham Festival once more expanded in 2015, assuming its current five-day schedule. The festival has grown to be one of the most popular mid-sized festivals in the UK, with an average crowd of 20,000. It has seen performances from music acts such as Rod Stewart, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sting and Bryan Adams, among others.