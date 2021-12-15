How to get Twitch recap? Complete 2021 wrapped guide 

Streaming platform Twitch has returned with this year’s recap for platform users. The Twitch “wrapped” feature allows streamers to view their year in review through their email.

It showcases which streamers they watched the most, which emote was their favorite, how they interacted with the platform, and more.

Prior to Twitch’s feature release, they had announced in a Tweet that one could view their 2021 recap. The tweet read:

“Every minute that passes means you’re all closer to seeing your 2021. Can you predict what your top categories will be?”

How to view one’s Twitch recap?

The streaming site has followed the example of other platforms, including Spotify and Instagram. Twitch had the “wrapped” feature in 2020 as well.

The recaps were sent to one’s email address that they used while creating their Twitch account. Though the site confirmed today that each user would be getting their recap soon, this was not the case for a few users.

In such cases, one will need to be updated.

To receive a Twitch recap, one must:

Be logged into Twitch Go to the Settings option and find one’s way to Notifications Find the “By Email” option and scroll to the bottom of the list Enable “Marketing” Following the steps, one should receive the Twitch recap once it is ready

Another issue users are facing is receiving the streamer recap instead of the viewer recap, or vice versa.

At the time of writing this article, it is unclear whether the website user is a streamer or a user. Few speculate that the streamers are those with Twitch affiliates.

If one does not find the Twitch recap in the aforementioned method, they must make sure that their email address attached to the site is active.

Searching for the “2021 Twitch recap” in one’s inbox’s spam will also help as it may be lost among other emails.

Users can also get in touch with Twitch Support if neither option helps them.

