How to get a week of freebies at Taco John’s? All you need to know

Taco John’s, a fast-food chain known for its bold flavors and signature menu items, is here to offer a deal to its customers. This April, the Mexican quick-service restaurant is rolling out a promotion for food enthusiasts.

Ad

In celebration of its anniversary, Taco John’s is offering a full week of freebies exclusively for members of their Bigger Bolder Rewards program. From April 7 through April 13, 2025, customers can score a free menu item each day simply by using the brand’s app and making a qualifying purchase.

The "Week of Freebies" at Taco John’s

Customers will get to enjoy a week full of freebies (Image via order.tacojohns.com)

To celebrate the anniversary of its Bigger Bolder Rewards app, the brand is launching a seven-day promotional event that rewards customers with a free menu item each day. These offers are available exclusively through its official mobile app to users with the loyalty program.

Ad

Korey Love Taylor, Director of Digital Engagement at Taco John's, stated in a press release on April 2, 2025:

“We’re so grateful for our valued guests, and this Appiversary is all about giving back to them in a fun and flavorful way,”

She added:

“Our Week of Free is a way of celebrating our Rewards Members while showcasing the convenience and value the Taco John’s app provides. We’re excited to reward our fans with some of their favorite menu items, for free!”

Ad

Customers can buy a drink, a small entree, or any other menu item, and receive a freebie along with it. The free items vary by day, but they include fan favorites like the Potato Olés, Fiesta Chicken Taco, Nacho Crunch Burrito, Churro, or Mexican Donut Bites.

How to participate in the Freebie Week

Download the Taco John’s Mobile App:

Available for both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, individuals need to download the app to begin the process. The app is user-friendly and allows one to browse the menu, find nearby locations, and track rewards.

Ad

Join the Bigger Bolder Rewards Program:

After downloading the app, sign up for the loyalty program. Enrollment is free and provides immediate access to exclusive deals and promotions.

Make a Qualifying Purchase:

Each freebie is unlocked with any regular purchase of a taco, a burrito, or even just a soda. Any purchase qualifies for the daily reward.

Redeem Your Freebie:

Once individuals have made their purchase, they can show the app to the cashier during checkout or apply the offer during mobile ordering to receive their free item.

Ad

The benefits of Taco John’s Loyalty Program

Along with the freebie week deals, the Bigger Bolder Rewards program offers year-round benefits to its members. The members earn 10 points for every $1 spent, which can be redeemed for future menu items. The app also offers surprise rewards, birthday treats, and exclusive access to limited-time offers.

About the brand

The Mexican fast-food chain is known for its signature menu items (Image via tacojohnsfranchise.com)

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s initially started as a small taco stand. Over the years, it grew into becoming one of the most recognized Mexican-inspired fast-food chains in the United States. With 350 locations in 22 states, the brand is known for its made-to-order meals and signature items.

Ad

A promotional deal of different free items is offered each day from April 7 to April 13, 2025, and all one needs is the Taco John’s app and a qualifying purchase to enjoy a week full of freebies. Interested customers can mark their calendars to redeem the weeklong freebies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a food writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Tanishqa's love for food stems from its profound ability to connect people with culture, history, and emotions. She expertly delivers accurate and relevant content by cross-referencing insights from culinary experts, academic articles, and trusted publications. She admires Nigella Lawson for her ability to celebrate indulgent dishes with poetic expression.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More