How were the Gilgo Beach victims murdered? Serial killer's investigation reveals gruesome details

For almost 20 years, the peaceful shores of Gilgo Beach saw something sinister underneath—a serial killer who heartlessly took the lives of at least 11 women between 1996 and 2011. The recent capture of the main suspect, Rex Heuermann, reveals some bone-chilling details from the long investigation, exposing a horrifying web that has left a lasting mark on Long Island's past.

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of torture, murder, and other violent acts. Reader's discretion is advised.

The serial killer's investigation uncovers a lot, revealing a chain of events involving torture, murder, and chopping up bodies. The latest updates shed light on a story that goes way beyond normal crime stuff, leaving investigators to deal with the aftermath of these shocking, inhuman acts and trying to understand the messed up mind that conjured them.

On a peaceful beach, something scary happens making everyone feel scared and confused. It shows how people's minds can be very complicated.

How did the Gilgo Beach serial killer murder his victims?

The creepy tactics used by the Gilgo Beach serial killer were like a twisted dance of torture, murder, and chopping up bodies that left investigators stunned by the horrific aftermath. The victims, also called the "Gilgo Four," were cruelly tied up with burlap straps oddly similar to the ones hunters use for camouflage, which is disturbing, to say the least.

In general, the Gilgo Beach serial killer's messed up actions were seemingly all about his sick and twisted way of doing things. Using burlap straps, burner phones, and possibly involving his own family made this case more disturbing. One might assume that the killer was playing mind games, leaving investigators and the public freaked out. He used hard-to-trace burner phones to stay hidden in the shadows and avoid being caught.

Investigators were shocked when they found evidence of "abandonment DNA" and disturbing torture p*rn during the follow-up investigation. It showed how disturbing the mind of the person behind it all was. And to make things more terrifying, they might have done all this messed up stuff right in their own house while their family was away.

What evidence is there against the Gilgo Beach serial killer?

A turning point in the Gilgo Beach investigation came with the arrest of a 59-year-old New York City architect, Rex Heuermann. Heuermann faces charges directly related to the murders of three victims of the notorious four - Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

The evidence against Heuermann is overwhelming, creating a complete picture that suggests he's involved in these terrible crimes. Burner phones, which helped him stay anonymous, now play a key role in the investigation. A big breakthrough happened when they found DNA matches from hair on the victims' burlap bindings to a leftover pizza crust. It's a creepy connection and shows how careful modern forensic techniques are.

Heuermann's secret life, which sharply contrasts with his respected professional image, was exposed as investigators carefully traced his movements using advanced cellphone mapping. The creation of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force has played a crucial role in this ongoing quest for justice.

The ongoing legal drama with Rex Heuermann is getting a lot of attention, but the Gilgo Beach case is still a fascinating puzzle. Dateline NBC has a special episode coming up on November 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET, where they'll conduct a deep dive into the shocking details about Heuermann's family, his disturbing internet searches, and the hard work of the investigators.

Story Syndicate will helm the making of the three-part documentary series that goes deeper into the darkest parts of this mystery, to be released on Netflix.