"How you go from Nas to a Ghostbuster": Hilarious Kelis and Bill Murray memes erupt amid latest report 

Reports of American singer Kelis dating comedian Bill Murray have sparked hilarious reactions online. On June 8, Billboard shared a news report citing The US Sun that stated that the 72-year-old Murray was spotted attending the 43-year-old star's performance at London's Mighty Hoopla festival last weekend and they even clicked a picture together backstage.
A source told the publication that Kelis and Murray were also at the same hotel and are apparently “getting close for a while” after crossing each other's paths in the US.
The duo are yet to confirm their romance and have an age difference of 29 years between them. However, as soon as the news of the duo allegedly dating went viral, internet reacted hilariously, with one of them commenting:
Twitter reactions on Kelis and Bill Murray allegedly dating
After the news of Kelis and Bill Murray dating and also staying at the same hotel in London went viral, Twitterati reacted hilariously. Several users shared memes and GIFs remarking that it is hard to believe the reports, with one of them even hoping that it is a prank.
Some users also said that they are trying to connect the dots on how the two ended up together.
According to a source quoted by The Sun, Kelis and Bill Murray met in the United States and have "clearly hit it off."
“Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”
Reportedly, The Good Stuff singer and Bill Murray bonded over the death of their previous partners. Kelis lost her second husband, Mike Mora, in March 2022 due to stage 4 stomach cancer. Murray lost his wife, Jennifer, in 2021.
While speaking to People magazine after the passing of her husband, Kelis opened up about how difficult the transition has been for her but was also thankful that she had the time to say a slow goodbye.
“It wasn’t something that was sudden. We were able to prepare, and love, and say goodbye. We were able to spend the time that we needed to, as much as we were given, the best way that we could. Is it a great situation? No, it’s freaking awful, but I am grateful. It was out of our hands from the beginning. We’re just grateful for what we had. It’s part of life.”
The Bossy singer previously married Nas for many years before calling it quits with the rapper in 2009, alleging "mental and physical abuse." A year later, the couple filed for divorce.