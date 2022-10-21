"How did you guys let this happen to a child?": Arvin High School bullying video sparks online outrage 

California’s Arvin High School is receiving massive backlash after an alleged bullying incident went viral across social media platforms. A student could be seen getting his head shaved off while others laughed and recorded the incident. The educational institution has since released a statement.

In the now-viral video, the Arvin High School student could be seen getting his head shaved off by other classmates. This led to him having patches of bald spots. The youngster could also be seen wiping his tears away as others cheered on.

yayaguerrero @yayaguerrero6 @ArvinHigh How did you guys let this happen to a child!! Parents are trusting you with our kidd!! Where was security, teachers, staff @ArvinHigh this is not acceptable!!! @ArvinHigh How did you guys let this happen to a child!! Parents are trusting you with our kidd!! Where was security, teachers, staff @ArvinHigh this is not acceptable!!!

In an interview with Turn To 23, the boy’s mother, Flor Santiago, shared that she would like to see the school take action against the bullies and ensure that the children know that bullying will not be tolerated. She said in the interview:

"We want those kids to be punished and to understand that what they did was not right. They cannot continue to hurt others."

The mother also revealed that her son had long hair because he liked it and took care of it.

The youngster’s aunt, Abe Santiago, also shared in the interview that this was not the first time he was being bullied by fellow students. She said:

"The parents should see the type of kids they are raising. Other times they are telling him things and also hitting him in the stomach, apparently conducing him for someone else. But we both know that you can’t just go up to someone and hit them in the stomach and say, 'I was confused of who it was.'"

Netizens react to Arvin High School incident

Internet users were shocked to see what happened at Arvin High School. Many expressed that they found it difficult to watch the bullying video circulating across social media platforms. Netizens urged the school to hold the bullies accountable. Several others also expressed empathy toward the bullied child. A few comments online read:

jovanna 🔮 @aajovanna Anyone who participated in that situation at Arvin high school is disgusting. I fr hope those kids get jumped Anyone who participated in that situation at Arvin high school is disgusting. I fr hope those kids get jumped

d! ( ⸝⸝ʚ̴̶̷̆ ̯ʚ̴̶̷̆⸝⸝) @ArianaThorne @erikaharris14_ I’m sick wow, this poor child. The security and nobody did anything to protect him, I’m hoping people are contacting higher ups at that school because I will tf. What is wrong with people, like the evil and cruelty for laughs from nobodies is fuxking absurd. @erikaharris14_ I’m sick wow, this poor child. The security and nobody did anything to protect him, I’m hoping people are contacting higher ups at that school because I will tf. What is wrong with people, like the evil and cruelty for laughs from nobodies is fuxking absurd.

a ❦ @ashth3brat for a school that prioritized their school pride and anti bullying in the school you’d think that the security would actually step in when a students being bullied instead of having one laughing and doing absolutely nothing about it. arvin high security needs to step up for a school that prioritized their school pride and anti bullying in the school you’d think that the security would actually step in when a students being bullied instead of having one laughing and doing absolutely nothing about it. arvin high security needs to step up

Mayyabayb @mayyabayb The video of the boy getting bullied at Arvin high school hurts my heart ! The video of the boy getting bullied at Arvin high school hurts my heart !

Em @uplikeanidiott so upset and disappointed in the way Arvin High School has handled this situation. so upset and disappointed in the way Arvin High School has handled this situation.

🌎 @travelelmundo @KGETnews How will this poor child get justice??? Arvin High school must do something to protect all students from bullying!! This is so heartbreaking. @KGETnews How will this poor child get justice??? Arvin High school must do something to protect all students from bullying!! This is so heartbreaking.

jacqueline chaidez ☽ @jackiechaidx That Arvin High School incident has been weighing heavy on my heart:( That Arvin High School incident has been weighing heavy on my heart:(

NAILDBYSHANTI @AshantieCastro @erikaharris14_ @IAmKilahB so sad brought me to tears, sending love and positivity to him. Please please @ArvinHigh do the right thing this should never happen again or ever happened in the first place. As a school you should’ve seen that many kids standing around y’all aren’t paying enough attention!! @erikaharris14_ @IAmKilahB so sad brought me to tears, sending love and positivity to him. Please please @ArvinHigh do the right thing this should never happen again or ever happened in the first place. As a school you should’ve seen that many kids standing around y’all aren’t paying enough attention!!

fuckyofeelings🏴‍☠️ @deljmo710 @erikaharris14_ SMH we need to educate our kids better than this. Respect one another. @erikaharris14_ SMH we need to educate our kids better than this. Respect one another.

Arvin High School responds to viral bullying video

In a social media post, the educational institution announced that they were taking action against the students who bullied the youngster. Their official statement read:

"In regards to the recent events at AHS, please know the school has taken and will continue to take action. Due to the ages of those involved, disciplinary actions will and must remain confidential… We do not condone these actions and please know we do educate against bullying."

Erin Briscoe-Clark, the public information officer and communications manager for the high school district, also released a statement announcing that they "do not condone bullying of any kind." The statement also read:

"When student breach the boundaries of acceptable behavior, they will be held accountable for their actions, and the school will provide support to any affected student. The incident is being thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken."

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the bullied student has also since been created by Samantha Alcala on behalf of Rubi Bahena. The fundraising campaign revealed that they wanted to change the bullied boy’s life. At the time of writing this article, the page had amassed $6,733.

