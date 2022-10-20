"In very bad taste": Mount Clemens High School video sparks controversy online as Quentin Hines issues apology

Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of Mount Clemens High in Macomb County, held a charity event on October 15, 2022. The former running back invited guests and performers to the charity, and one such performer created an uncomfortable environment for the rest of the guests.

Quentin Hines faces heat for event held on school grounds (image via ESPN)

The event was called Peezy Sweetie's Day Bash and it took place at the school gymnasium. Rapper O.T. Rell was seen dancing explicitly with a scantily clad stripper, much to the guests' horror, among whom were school officials, alumni, and parents of current students.

The video went viral on Twitter and there were many responses criticizing the event.

Hines is the CEO of a minor league football organization called Rivals Professional Football League and the event was organized by that league, making him a sponsor. The league has been banned from using the space for non-school events and Hines has issued an apology.

Mount Clemens officials 'disgusted' by event

Hines was accused of hiring a stripper for an event organized inside a public school in Detroit. A Facebook Live video shows a woman, barely dressed, explicitly dancing against a man with no shirt, to a song containing explicit lyrics.

The former New England Patriots player claimed that the woman was just "underdressed" for the event. He said that he had no idea she would come dressed that way for an event happening at a school.

A rapper performs with an "underdressed" dancer (image blurred intentionally) (image via Facebook)

The event was not sponsored by the school and there were no students present at the time, much to the relief of school officials.

Mount Clemens Community School's superintendent Monique Beels said that there had been no prior incidents of indecency or inappropriateness, and so they found no reason to prevent the event from happening. She said:

"The Mount Clemens Community Schools' Board of Education and Administration are deeply shocked, disappointed, and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place."

The minor league organization is banned from using all school facilities and Beels confirmed that the district will look into the events that transpired on that day.

The event was held to feature 20 up-and-coming artists, including O.T Rell. Hines rented the gym at Mount Clemens High for $2,000, and has taken full responsibility for what occurred. Though he hired O.T. Rell to perform, he was not aware of what the rapper had planned.

Hines apologized for what transpired, but said he will continue to organize events and promote new artists.

Internet appalled by event at Mount Clemens High School

Quentin Hines claimed that the woman was just an underdressed dancer and that he was unaware of what was going to happen, although many people found that hard to believe.

Matt Pitters, a 1998 graduate of Mount Clemens, saw the video making its rounds on Facebook and claimed to be appalled. He said that he does not wish to blame club promoters, but instead the school for allowing such an event to take place. He said:

"The club promoters ... I don't fault them. It's the fault of, you know, our school leaders."

Although school officials and parents felt this was inappropriate, the internet had other opinions. Some felt that since the school rented the space out to a third party, policing their actions was unfair. One user said that it was "not my people, not my problem," while others felt that since there were no children around, there was no need for such a frenzy.

Some even commended the school for handling things quickly without creating a bigger issue, while some found it a cause for a bigger problem.

Theories on racial discrimination have begun, saying that it was wrong for the school to judge this event as inappropriate while a similar judgment would not be meted out to a conservative event.

DimetappBordeauxchambord @DavidBowiesCock @MrAndyNgo @BattlingBathers Ok. Not ideal but the school handled it properly and the problem is fixed by not inviting the group back. Just because the headline contains the words "stripper" and "school" doesn't automatically make this another example of radical gender ideology in schools. @MrAndyNgo @BattlingBathers Ok. Not ideal but the school handled it properly and the problem is fixed by not inviting the group back. Just because the headline contains the words "stripper" and "school" doesn't automatically make this another example of radical gender ideology in schools.

FXKLM @FXKML @MrAndyNgo



That rules protects conservatives too. There are a lot of churches that rent out school facilities. @BattlingBathers If the school rents out the gym for public events, they can't discriminate based on the content of the event.That rules protects conservatives too. There are a lot of churches that rent out school facilities. @MrAndyNgo @BattlingBathers If the school rents out the gym for public events, they can't discriminate based on the content of the event.That rules protects conservatives too. There are a lot of churches that rent out school facilities.

David Sandri @DavidSandri2 @MrAndyNgo If the school is allowing this after hours as a way to supplement school funding, and there are no students involved, and leaves no traces, I can’t see the problem. No different than filming a movie or tv show really. @MrAndyNgo If the school is allowing this after hours as a way to supplement school funding, and there are no students involved, and leaves no traces, I can’t see the problem. No different than filming a movie or tv show really.

An investigation is underway at the Macomb County Sheriff's office. They are seeking out those who attended the event and will have a video to forward it to the sheriff's office.

