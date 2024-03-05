How historically accurate is Shōgun? Fact-checking all important aspects of the show

James Clavell's historical fiction novel Shōgun hit shelves in 1975. Set in the early years of the 17th century, the plot follows John Blackthorne, an English sailor who becomes involved in feudal Japan's political interests.

The work of fiction looks at culture clash, power struggles, and personal growth within Japan's limiting social structure. The 2024 FX show is based on the original novel that relies on real-life events to some extent.

The show's setup and beginning are true to history but with creative freedoms. Yet, there are inconsistencies with the validity of James Clavell's Shōgun, with some people discussing whether or not it is a historical fact or a work of fiction.

What are some of the real-life events that inspired Shōgun?

This drama on FX is influenced by the power struggle in the first half of the 17th century, which led to the founding of the Tokugawa Shōgunate. This military framework controlled Japan from 1603 to 1868.

The story of John Blackthorne is modeled on William Adams, an English navigator who reached Japan in 1600 and evolved into an advisor of choice to warlord Tokugawa Ieyasu, thanks to his expertise in directions and building ships.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, show creator Michaela Clavell said:

"We have come a long way after the version that released for than forty years ago, in so many ways. In our ability to tell a complex story, such as this book. Technologically, a lot more possibility. Also, the audience is much more receptive now to complex layers of history and storytelling."

The novel is set in the years that lead up to the Battle of Sekigahara in 1600, in which Ieyasu emerged as a winner, clearing the route for the Tokugawa Shōgunate. This series is a fictional account that mixes actual events with innovative storytelling to bring out the core of an important era in Japanese history.

What are some of the inaccuracies in Shōgun?

Incorrect information in Shōgun involves representing samurai as cruel, when in fact they were regarded with dignity and authority hadn't been exploited. Also, James Clavell wrongly hyphenates names and words throughout the book, showing his lack of familiarity with Japanese naming rules. Moreover, in the TV miniseries, John Blackthorne and Mariko's love affair is seen as artificial.

However, actress Anna Sawai told Cinema Daily US:

"One thing that I remember right now is how Japanese people don’t say a lot. It used to frustrate me. (...) And they would take their time, and that kind of taught me, Okay, Japanese people came from that. And that’s why we don’t express a lot, even though we think it."

Historians have found mistakes and national stereotypes in the drama, though a few argue the work has more details about Japan than other pieces since the Pacific War. Even though some believe the story is true to feudal Japan in the 1600s, others see it as a Western romance fantasy with added figures.

How does Shōgun compare to other historical dramas?

The show frequently gets compared to period dramas such as Game of Thrones, Succession, and House of Cards. The television drama receives praise for its era-specific accuracy, complex character dynamics, as well as its quality production, which are similar to celebrated series such as Game of Thrones.

In contrast to Game of Thrones, the series is about character growth and political drama, in line with Succession and House of Cards. The television show looks into the exchange of cultures through cooperation with Japanese creators, providing a realistic account of past events.

Critics praise Shōgun for its engaging location, exclusive take on Clavell's novel, engaging plots, detailed nature, and the incorporation of period drama and vicious acts of violence. Some applaud the television series for its historical realism and lack of modern beliefs, whereas other people see an overlap of history and fiction.

Watch Shōgun on FX.