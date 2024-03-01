What is Taikō in Shōgun? History and meaning explained 

Taikō in Shōgun is the title bestowed upon a retired advisor of a former emperor. The events of FX's highly anticipated miniseries, Shōgun, kick off with the demise of Toyotomi Hideyoshi, Japan's second Great Unifier.

Shōgun is a historical epic based on James Clavell's 1975 book and recreated from the 1980 NBC miniseries that won Peabody and Emmy Awards. It features a Japanese commander who gets intrigued by a unique war after a ship from Europe crashes onto Japan's beaches.

Created by the couple Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, Shōgun debuted on February 27, 2024, on Hulu and FX. The series was filmed in Vancouver, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for FX’s Shōgun.

Taikō in Shōgun: History and meaning explained

According to Standford, taikō means "drum" in Japanese, but it has also evolved to refer to the practice of Japanese drumming, also known as Kumi-daiko. Taikō has been an integral aspect of Japanese culture for millennia. It was primarily used in military settings centuries ago. Japanese Buddhist and Shinto faiths increasingly adopted the instrument as holy as they developed.

Historically, it has been present in many settings, such as rural societies, theaters, and imperial courts. Kumi-daiko, a kind of group performance art, started in 1951 after the war in Showa 26. Daihachi Oguchi, a jazz drummer, developed it after accidentally discovering an ancient taikō music composition.

Curious about the lack of group performances, he defied convention by establishing a taikō drum band. Taikō had a revival in Japan with over 4,000 taikō groups and also spread to North America, where it evolved.

Taikō in Shōgun: A retired advisor of a former emperor, explained

Expand Tweet

The series from FX follows English pilot John Blackthorne (portrayed by Cosmo Jarvis), who is shipwrecked off the coast of Japan in 1600 and is immediately propelled into an enigmatic civil war alongside his crew. Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) is a powerful daimyo, who is one of five leaders assisting in governing the land until the late Taikō's successor reaches adulthood.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese keeps Japan's location hidden from other European countries to create a commercial monopoly, leading to war with those who discovered it. The last survivors of the Erasmus arrive at a critical period in Japanese history, where they witness the passing of the Taikō, the highest monarch, leaving a young successor unable to govern.

The title of Taikō in Shōgun refers to a retired regent. Shōgun takes place at the end of the Sengoku era, a time that transitioned into the more famous Edo period. The period was named after the old name of Tokyo and the first Shōgun of that era, Tokugawa Ieyasu. It was characterized by internal peace, political stability, and economic progress.

As Oda Nobunaga's successor, Toyotomi Hideyoshi served as the inspiration for the Taikō in Shōgun. After Hideyoshi died in 1598, civil war began brewing amongst the Council of Five Elders, who were left to rule until Toyotomi's heir came of age, one of whom was Tokugawa.

Taikō in Shōgun (the daimyō), who are feudal lords, control the majority of the land and are below the shogunate, while the samurai, a warrior class, are one level below in the social hierarchy. Social mobility among the four main classes of warriors, farmers, craftsmen, and merchants is restricted, leading to a stagnant society.

To regain power, five regents from their five competing territories strive for influence, namely:

Tokugawa Ieyasu Ukita Hideie Maeda Toshiie Uesugi Kagekatsu Mōri Terumoto

Who was Toyotomi Hideyoshi? The inspired daimyō behind Taikō in Shōgun

Expand Tweet

According to Britannica, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the influential daimyō, known as Taikō in Shōgun, was a feudal lord and top Imperial minister from 1585 to 1598. He completed Oda Nobunaga's attempt to unify Japan in the 16th century. He was born into a peasant family and left home as a young child to serve as a page to a retainer of the daimyo of Tōtōmi province (now Shizuoka prefecture).

He went home shortly after and enlisted as a foot soldier under the leadership of a renowned Japanese figure. After conquering all of Japan, Hideyoshi appointed his nephew, Toyotomi Hidetsugu, as kampaku and took on the title of Taikō, which signifies a retired kampaku. He then prepared himself to launch an invasion of Korea.

His main goal was said to be the conquest of China, the Philippines, and India. However, Japan's troops were insufficient for such a large-scale operation, making it impossible to rule even the Korean peninsula, which he invaded in 1592.

Following a brief period of peace with China that was later disrupted, Hideyoshi launched a second invasion of Korea in 1597. He passed away at age 62, very disturbed by the unfavorable outcomes of the Korean War.

Stay tuned to receive more interesting updates on Shōgun.