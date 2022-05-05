How did Howie Pyro die? Tributes pour in after D Generation co-founder dies aged 61

Howie Pyro, a founding member of the group D Generation, passed away on May 4 at the age of 61. The news was revealed by his friend and bandmate Jesse Malin on social media. Malin wrote:

“He fought real hard right till the end. He changed my life and so many others in ways I can’t even begin to say. We made our world together.”

Detailed information related to his funeral is yet to be revealed and an official statement from his family members is awaited.

Howie Pyro’s cause of death explored

Howie Pyro’s friend Jesse Malin confirmed the news of Pyro’s death and stated that he died from pneumonia related to COVID-19 after suffering from liver disease.

It was revealed in December 2021 that Pyro was fighting for his life and undergoing recovery after a liver transplant. Malin announced a benefit concert for Pyro in January 2022, with all the funds going towards the latter's medical and living expenses for the next few years while he recovered.

Howie Pyro's career

Pyro was the founding member of the band D-Generation (Image via Jordi Vidal/Getty Images)

Pyro was known as the founding member of The Blessed and D Generation. He was a DJ at Green Door parties and the host of an internet radio show, Intoxica Radio with Howie Pyro. He was a good friend of Sid Vicious, and was present on the night when Sid died from a heroin overdose.

D Generation was founded in 1991. The original members included Pyro and Malin alongside Danny Sage, John Carco, and Michael Wildwood. The band signed with Chrysalis Records and released their first album, D Generation, which did not receive great response.

Their second album, No Lunch, was released in 1996 followed by their third album, Through the Darkness. The band played their final show at Coney Island High in April 1999 and then broke up.

D Generation re-formed in April 2008 at the John Varvatos store in New York City as part of a VH1 'Save The Music' benefit. They continued to perform in different places and released a 10-inch single titled Queens of A for Record Store Day in April 2015. The group released another album after 17 years entitled Nothing Is Anywhere in July 2016.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes from Pyro’s fans when they heard about his demise.

Michael Des Barres @MDesbarres Gone but never forgotten.

The real thing is very rare.

HOWIE PYRO was & remains that.

Many tears will be shed tonight.Many guitars will stand in the corner.. RIP Gone but never forgotten.The real thing is very rare.HOWIE PYRO was & remains that.Many tears will be shed tonight.Many guitars will stand in the corner.. RIP https://t.co/CHDQNE8ut7

Deke Dickerson @DekeDickerson RIP Howie Pyro, one of the great "lovable weirdos." He was a great friend to me (and most of my other friends) over the years, and he will be sorely missed. RIP Howie Pyro, one of the great "lovable weirdos." He was a great friend to me (and most of my other friends) over the years, and he will be sorely missed. https://t.co/ekj0UQ4ZUH

Sage @SageRobinson Rolling Stone @RollingStone Howie Pyro, co-founder of New York punk band D Generation and a popular party DJ, has died from Covid-related pneumonia. He was 61 rol.st/3MRxuwp Howie Pyro, co-founder of New York punk band D Generation and a popular party DJ, has died from Covid-related pneumonia. He was 61 rol.st/3MRxuwp True local legend. As authentic as they come. RIP Howie Pyro twitter.com/rollingstone/s… True local legend. As authentic as they come. RIP Howie Pyro twitter.com/rollingstone/s…

Steve Conte @SteveConteNYC Deepest sympathies to all his family & friends… @ Manhattan, New York Such sad news. RIP Howie Pyro - you fought hard brother.Deepest sympathies to all his family & friends… @ Manhattan, New York instagram.com/p/CdKi5n3On_n/… Such sad news. RIP Howie Pyro - you fought hard brother. 💔 Deepest sympathies to all his family & friends… @ Manhattan, New York instagram.com/p/CdKi5n3On_n/…

Richard Laird @rglaird85 Howie Pyro RIP 1960 - 2022



A life lived, but one cut short



Going to have some D Generation on today in honor. Howie Pyro RIP 1960 - 2022A life lived, but one cut short Going to have some D Generation on today in honor. https://t.co/Xeha6oW46h

Rich Jones @richloyalty youtube.com/watch?v=F1C_qP… RIP Howie Pyro, the coolest NYC bass player since Dee Dee RIP Howie Pyro, the coolest NYC bass player since Dee Dee 💔 youtube.com/watch?v=F1C_qP…

Eddie Trunk @EddieTrunk RIP Howie Pyro. Howie played with many bands including one of my favorites @officialdgen . Condolences to his friends, family, fans and band mates. @howiepyro instagram.com/p/CdKXfobNzrL/… RIP Howie Pyro. Howie played with many bands including one of my favorites @officialdgen . Condolences to his friends, family, fans and band mates. @howiepyro instagram.com/p/CdKXfobNzrL/…

ian @NErelleuM BLABBERMOUTH.NET @BLABBERMOUTHNET HOWIE PYRO, D GENERATION Co-Founder And Former DANZIG Bassist, Dead At 61 blabbermouth.net/news/howie-pyr… HOWIE PYRO, D GENERATION Co-Founder And Former DANZIG Bassist, Dead At 61 blabbermouth.net/news/howie-pyr… https://t.co/MgypO2KUbi Howie Pyro died of "let 'er rip." He'd just had a liver transplant when he got covid. twitter.com/BLABBERMOUTHNE… Howie Pyro died of "let 'er rip." He'd just had a liver transplant when he got covid. twitter.com/BLABBERMOUTHNE…

Further details about Pyro’s career, educational background, and personal life have not been revealed.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee