How did Howie Pyro die? Tributes pour in after D Generation co-founder dies aged 61

Howie Pyro, a founding member of the group D Generation, passed away on May 4 at the age of 61. The news was revealed by his friend and bandmate Jesse Malin on social media. Malin wrote:
“He fought real hard right till the end. He changed my life and so many others in ways I can’t even begin to say. We made our world together.”
Detailed information related to his funeral is yet to be revealed and an official statement from his family members is awaited.
Howie Pyro’s cause of death explored
Howie Pyro’s friend Jesse Malin confirmed the news of Pyro’s death and stated that he died from pneumonia related to COVID-19 after suffering from liver disease.
It was revealed in December 2021 that Pyro was fighting for his life and undergoing recovery after a liver transplant. Malin announced a benefit concert for Pyro in January 2022, with all the funds going towards the latter's medical and living expenses for the next few years while he recovered.
Howie Pyro's career
Pyro was known as the founding member of The Blessed and D Generation. He was a DJ at Green Door parties and the host of an internet radio show, Intoxica Radio with Howie Pyro. He was a good friend of Sid Vicious, and was present on the night when Sid died from a heroin overdose.
D Generation was founded in 1991. The original members included Pyro and Malin alongside Danny Sage, John Carco, and Michael Wildwood. The band signed with Chrysalis Records and released their first album, D Generation, which did not receive great response.
Their second album, No Lunch, was released in 1996 followed by their third album, Through the Darkness. The band played their final show at Coney Island High in April 1999 and then broke up.
D Generation re-formed in April 2008 at the John Varvatos store in New York City as part of a VH1 'Save The Music' benefit. They continued to perform in different places and released a 10-inch single titled Queens of A for Record Store Day in April 2015. The group released another album after 17 years entitled Nothing Is Anywhere in July 2016.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Twitter was flooded with tributes from Pyro’s fans when they heard about his demise.
Further details about Pyro’s career, educational background, and personal life have not been revealed.