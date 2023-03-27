How I Met Your Father season 2 episodes 10 and 11: Release dates, air time, and more details

How I Met Your Father season 2 officially debuted on Hulu in late January 2023. The spin-off of the iconic How I Met Your Mother series follows Sophie and her friends in New York City as they navigate through their work and love lives. The plot is narrated by Kim Cattrall, who voices an older version of Sophie. She is narrating the entire story to her son, building up to the reveal of who his father is, much like fans saw in How I Met Your Mother.

In accordance with Disney+ and Hulu's style, How I Met Your Father did not drop all episodes at once. The series follows a weekly release schedule. Fans are now looking forward to the release of the upcoming episodes 10 and 11.

Episodes 10 and 11 of How I Met Your Father season 2 to release on March 28, 2023

The Hulu series has been ordered for 20 episodes, which are scheduled for release on a weekly basis. However, there will be a mid-season break which is soon approaching.

Release dates

How I Met Your Father episodes 10 and 11 are both expected to release on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The series is available to watch on both Hulu and Disney Plus. Hulu releases new episodes at 12 am ET while Disney+ releases new episodes at 12 am PT and 3 am ET.

After the release of episode 11, the series will go on a hiatus and return a month later, in late May, with new episodes.

Plot synopsis of episodes 10 and 11 of How I Met Your Father

Episode 10 has been titled I'm His Swish and will focus on Sophie going on a date with an older man. She will then have a battle with Val about which of them should get the apartment for date night.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Sophie dates an older man, which encourages Jesse, Sid and Charlie to take better care of themselves. Sophie and Val battle over who gets the apartment for date night."

The next episode has been titled Daddy and it will see the gang celebrate Lost and Found Box Day. It will also see Sophie head to Robert's country house for the weekend.

The synopsis of episode 11 reads:

"Sophie goes to Robert's country house for the weekend. The gang celebrates Lost and Found Box Day at Pemberton's."

In the series, a younger Sophie is played by Hilary Duff and her primary love interests are Jesse, played by Christopher Lowell, and Ian, played by Daniel Augustin. The rest of the cast includes Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran. They are all part of Sophie’s dynamic friend group.

What is the How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) spin-off all about?

Much like the popular sitcom from the '90s, How I Met Your Father also follows the story of a group of friends in New York City. The story is narrated by an older version of one of the friends, who tells her son the tale of how she met his father.

An older version of Sophie is telling her son the story here, much like how Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story begins in 2021 with Sophie and her close-knit group of friends going through the trials and tribulations of life.

The show was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger along with HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and the directors and producers Pam Fryman and Adam Londy. Hilary Duff also serves as a producer on the show.

Catch How I Met Your Father season 2 episodes 10 and 11 tomorrow before the sitcom goes on a brief hiatus.

Poll : 0 votes