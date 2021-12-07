How did John Miles die? Rock music legend who toured with Tina Turner dies aged 72

Well-known musician John Miles, who was mostly known for his hit track, Music, recently passed away at the age of 72.

Miles’ death was confirmed by his manager, who said that he died peacefully on December 5 while sleeping on his bed in his hometown, Newcastle. Miles’ manager paid tribute to Miles on social media, calling him kind and gentle. He added that Miles was a brilliant musician and songwriter on the world stage.

Taylor Payne @TaylorandPayne So very sad to hear about the death of John Miles. A brilliant songwriter and guitarist, I was lucky enough to share a stage with him in August this year. Absolutely gutted. Music was his first love, and it will be his last 💔 So very sad to hear about the death of John Miles. A brilliant songwriter and guitarist, I was lucky enough to share a stage with him in August this year. Absolutely gutted. Music was his first love, and it will be his last 💔 https://t.co/bIfacAfKXe

Miles played with several artists throughout his career and is survived by his wife Eileen, two children, and two grandchildren.

John Miles’ life and career explored

John Miles’ manager confirmed the news of his death and stated that he died as a result of a short illness. More details are yet to be revealed relating to the cause of his death.

John Miles performs onstage during the 'Night Of The Proms' at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany (Image by Marc Pfitzenreuter via Getty Images)

The popular vocalist’s close friends and fans paid tribute to him on social media. An official statement is still awaited from his family.

Life and career

Born as John Errington on April 23, 1949, he was a famous vocalist, guitarist, and keyboard player and a recipient of the Outstanding Musical Achievement award at the Progressive Music Awards in 2017.

John Miles was raised in Hebburn and was a member of a band, The Influence while he was a school student. Other band members included Paul Thompson, Roxy Music, Vic Malcolm, and Geordie. Together they released the single, I Want to Live and this led to the formation of The John Miles Set.

Miles was initially signed by Decca UK label in 1975 and released four albums. His singles were loved by the public. He then appeared on the musical TV show Supersonic in 1976 and 1977. His debut album was also a hit as two singles from the album remained on top of Billboard Hot 100.

John Miles started participating in a series of concerts called Night of the Proms in 1985 in several countries. He started touring with Tina Turner in 1987 and was a guest vocalist on albums by The Alan Parsons Project.

