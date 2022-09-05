How did Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit meet? ‘Fast and Furious’ star marries longtime partner in California

American actress Jordana Brewster has tied the knot with her partner Mason Morfit.

On September 3, 2022, the 42-year-old and Morfit exchanged their "I do's" in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. As per pictures obtained by Page Six, Brewster, who played the late actor Paul Walker's onscreen wife on Fast & Furious, wore a white strapless gown with lace embroidered bodice.

While Mason looked dapper in a dark-colored tuxedo. In one of the pictures, Brewster can be seen holding a bouquet of roses while donning a long veil.

People Magazine reports that Brewster's close friends and former co-stars Ludacris, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, and Vin Diesel were also present at the ceremony, but the latter arrived late.

It was also reported that the newlyweds drove the blue Acura Integra from the Fast & Furious series shortly after the ceremony.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit met when they were already married to others

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed holding hands in Santa Monica.

As per the Financial Times, Mason has been serving as the CEO of ValueAct since January 2020 and has graduated from the prestigious Princeton University.

While talking to Glamour Magazine in 2021, the Fast Five star revealed that they met four years ago when they were married to other people.

“Mason and I had met once, while we were both still married, four years ago. At a lunch with mutual friends, he sat next to my then-husband, and they talked about Hollywood. I’m always shy in new social situations, so I excused myself and wandered around Park City. But I took note of Mason; he was cute, charming. Shortly after that lunch, I started following him on Instagram. I enjoyed his sweet, self-deprecating humor. His intelligence made him all the more attractive. He started following me as well. My heart would leap as soon as he liked a post or commented on something I’d written. We had similar backgrounds: We’d grown up abroad, ping-ponging from England to Brazil (me) and Indonesia (him).”

Morfit popped the big question a few months later, and the duo got engaged.

Jordana Brewster's second wedding came more than a year after she and film producer Andrew Form divorced. They were married from 2007 to 2021 and share two sons together, Rowan Brewster-Form and Julian Form-Brewster.

While talking to People Magazine in March 2022, Jordana revealed that the wedding would be "very personal" for the duo. She also revealed that her two sons would be a part of it in a very thoughtful and special way.

"I think Rowan's going to do something musical and Julian's going to give a speech of some sort. So yeah, it'll be fun."

Jordana Brewster began her acting career in 1995 when she appeared in the television series All My Children as Anita Santos. She has since appeared in several series and films like The Invisible Circus, As the World Turns, Nearing Grace, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, Chuck, Dark Blue, American Heist, Dallas, Secrets and Lies, Random Acts of Violence, etc.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar