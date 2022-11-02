How did Julie Powell die? Cause of death explored as tributes pour in for 'Julie & Julia' author

American author Julie Powell, who is best known for her book Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen, passed away at the age of 49.

Her husband, Eric Powell, announced the news of her demise to The New York Times, adding that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. Julie was at her house in Olivebridge, New York, when she died on October 26.

Very(fiably) David Friend (but better on Insta) @dfriend Here's a proper and respectful image of Julie Powell since some Canadian media outlets continue to struggle to get their social links working properly in 2022. Here's a proper and respectful image of Julie Powell since some Canadian media outlets continue to struggle to get their social links working properly in 2022. https://t.co/VXx2RK4107

A native of Austin, Texas, Julie Powell graduated from Amherst College in 1995 and earned degrees in theater and fiction writing.

As per The Times, Julie and Eric first crossed paths in high school while participating in All My Sons, a production based on the works of Arthur Miller. The duo tied the knot in 1998.

After the news of Julie Powell's death went viral, people shared tributes and offered condolences to the famous author. Several users pointed out her contribution to the literary world, while others called her an inspiration gone too soon.

ALLISON ADATO. @editgirlnyc So sad to hear about Julie Powell. One of those great gals who wants to talk and talk when you show up at their home with a tape recorder. Oversharers are the best! And she was a kind of pioneer in that regard. Sending condolences to her family. So sad to hear about Julie Powell. One of those great gals who wants to talk and talk when you show up at their home with a tape recorder. Oversharers are the best! And she was a kind of pioneer in that regard. Sending condolences to her family. https://t.co/fVksx2fbTG

American Writers Museum @AWMuseum The American Writers Museum is saddened to hear of the passing of food writer Julie Powell. She is best remembered for her 2005 book, "Julie & Julia." Her writing style helped bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary food writing. The American Writers Museum is saddened to hear of the passing of food writer Julie Powell. She is best remembered for her 2005 book, "Julie & Julia." Her writing style helped bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary food writing. https://t.co/LZubPIKIle

Rivvy @dassismom Just read that author Julie Powell passed away last week.

I never read her book but I loved the film adaptation. So sad. Just read that author Julie Powell passed away last week.I never read her book but I loved the film adaptation. So sad. https://t.co/a03s3dNrEg

Rebecca @myfabulousfind1



Julie Powell

#RIP I believe just believing in goodness generates a tiny bit of the stuff, so that being so foolish as to believe in our better natures, if just for a day, we actually contribute to the sum total of generosity in the universe.Julie Powell I believe just believing in goodness generates a tiny bit of the stuff, so that being so foolish as to believe in our better natures, if just for a day, we actually contribute to the sum total of generosity in the universe. Julie Powell#RIP https://t.co/9ptJyfnzJW

Kevin Dawson @DawsonforReal Only two people who were food writers ever really made an impact on me. With an ability to weave life, love, loss, decadence, and optimism into every description of every bite. One was Anthony Bourdain, who left us in 2018. The other was Julie Powell, who just left us today. Only two people who were food writers ever really made an impact on me. With an ability to weave life, love, loss, decadence, and optimism into every description of every bite. One was Anthony Bourdain, who left us in 2018. The other was Julie Powell, who just left us today. https://t.co/ad7LZfofWI

Magic City Books @MagicCityBooks “In 2009 as we were just starting, #JuliePowell was one of the first writers to give us a shot. It was a kindness. We had no track record. Hundreds came. She waxed poetically about butchering. She died today at just 49. Taste everything. You never know.” -MCB Pres. Jeff Martin “In 2009 as we were just starting, #JuliePowell was one of the first writers to give us a shot. It was a kindness. We had no track record. Hundreds came. She waxed poetically about butchering. She died today at just 49. Taste everything. You never know.” -MCB Pres. Jeff Martin https://t.co/XHbIiQJM4o

Melanie Hoffer Author @MelHofferAuthor I am truly sad at hearing about Julie Powell’s passing. She was the groundbreaking blogger who took on Julia Child’s recipes for a year. Julie was such an inspiration to me. Not for cooking, but blogging and writing. Thank you for inspiring me. I am truly sad at hearing about Julie Powell’s passing. She was the groundbreaking blogger who took on Julia Child’s recipes for a year. Julie was such an inspiration to me. Not for cooking, but blogging and writing. Thank you for inspiring me. https://t.co/mqqkjTfWxX

Julie McElhone @pardonmeparvenu Just saw that Julie Powell died and I’m not okay.



This is where her book sits above my desk at uni. True story. Just saw that Julie Powell died and I’m not okay. This is where her book sits above my desk at uni. True story. https://t.co/cIp0y8cFiD

𝔻𝕖𝕓𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕙 🥃🖊️ @DADiClementi Shocked at the loss of both Gael Greene and Julie Powell today. The OG food guard, 88, and the new, 49. Heartbreaking. Shocked at the loss of both Gael Greene and Julie Powell today. The OG food guard, 88, and the new, 49. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/Oi2yTMPhda

Paula Bosse @PaulaBosse I "loved* "Julia & Julia" by Julie Powell. I recommended the book to SO MANY customers when I worked at Borders (warning some of them -- if I felt they might need to be "warned" -- of the excessive, enthusiastic, and hilarious swearing). RIP, Julie, from a fellow Texan. I "loved* "Julia & Julia" by Julie Powell. I recommended the book to SO MANY customers when I worked at Borders (warning some of them -- if I felt they might need to be "warned" -- of the excessive, enthusiastic, and hilarious swearing). RIP, Julie, from a fellow Texan. https://t.co/2hbLfjxWvA

From blog to book - Julie Powell's journey to fame in brief

Whitney Devlin @whitneydevlin I’m in shock! Julie Powell, the food writer best known for her wildly popular memoir “Julie & Julia,” has died suddenly of cardiac arrest, at the age of 49! Life is a gift, and must be treasured because we never know when it will be taken away. She was so young…RIP I’m in shock! Julie Powell, the food writer best known for her wildly popular memoir “Julie & Julia,” has died suddenly of cardiac arrest, at the age of 49! Life is a gift, and must be treasured because we never know when it will be taken away. She was so young…RIP https://t.co/bicDDlCAuJ

Julie Powell's journey to fame began in 2002 when she began writing her food blog, the Julie/Julia Project, for news website, Salon. In it, she recorded her time making every recipe from Julia Child's cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking: Volume I.

The New York Times reports that by the end of 2002, Julie Powell's blog had more than 400,000 page views.

Her famed blog was then published into a book in 2005, titled Julie & Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously, by Little, Brown, and Company.

In 2009, the book got adapted into a silver screen film, Julie & Julia, which starred Amy Adams as the author and Meryl Streep as Julia Child. It was directed by Nora Ephron.

The motion picture brought the spotlight to both Julie and Julia, with the former selling more than one million copies of her book and later becoming a New York Times best-seller.

However, Child was not happy with Powell's actions in recreating her recipes. In a 2005 interview with a Los Angeles Times reporter, Julia Child said that she did not think Powell was "serious" after reading her blog.

"I worked very hard on that book," the chef told Parsons. "I tested and retested those recipes for eight years so that everybody could cook them. And many, many people have. I don't understand how she could have problems with them. She just must not be much of a cook."

In 2009, Powell went on to publish her second book Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession, which talked about her marriage to Eric and the challenges that the duo faced after delving into the world of butchery.

The book did not do as well as her first, and Powell did not write another book before her death.

Aside from her husband, Powell is survived by her parents and brother.

