How does Kandi Burruss know Don Juan? RHOA star's right-hand man receives flak from The Queens of R&B fans

A statement made by Don Juan Clark, the general manager of Kandi Burruss' Kandi Koated Entertainment recently caused quite a stir among fans. It all began with Clark's offhanded comment to SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B cast member Tamara "Taj" Johnson-George.

Dance groups SWV & Xscape recently posted clips showing the members practicing for a big concert. However, trouble began because they weren't coordinated. In the midst of the rehearsal, Taj made an appearance and motivated the ladies to relax and perform. She discussed women's empowerment and urged them to complete the rehearsal.

During that rehearsal, Clark was present, and he told Taj:

"That sounds corny."

Following Clark's statement, Taj mentioned how she was trying to make it "cohesive." In response, Clark said, "I agree 200% on making it cohesive." Taj then asked him to "Shut the f*** up" and noted that rehearsal would end in 20 minutes.

Following Don Juan's statement, The Queens of R&B fans pounced on him.

As a member of Kandi's inner circle, Don Juan Clark has appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta many times. Besides being Kandi Koated Entertainment's general manager, Don Juan also serves as the administrative manager for Old Lady Gang.

When did Kandi meet Don Juan?

Speaking about Juan, in the Bravo Insider in April 2022, Kandi said:

"Well, I mean, he's been out there this whole time. Like people have started getting to know him through Real Housewives over the years. And I mean, we've been there [a] long time. So people feel like they know DonJuan. But yes, it is kind of cool because they will get to, like, go into his house.”

Before Kandi got Bravo fame, she formed the group Xscape when she was 16 years old and was already a big name in the music industry.

In 2001, she was in need of someone capable of managing the marketing sector, and thus she approached Don Juan. Her first encounter with him was back when Don Juan worked in online marketing on a MySpace page. Kandi was pregnant with her first child at that time, while Don Juan had just graduated from college.

In an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, Juan recounted the first time he met Kandi:

"She was pregnant with Riley when we met. We met each other [because] I used to do online marketing, so we met each other almost 20 years ago. We had always kept the relationship. It would be things that would come up [and] she would refer me to other clients."

Fans' Reaction to Don Juan's Comment

Bravo has already released the season finale of The Queens of R&B on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET. As part of the show, the two groups were featured in their tour preparations before the main performance. Juan's controversial statement came during a rehearsal video from before the main performance.

Ever since the footage was made public, fans have been sharing their reactions and calling him out.

Throughout the season, this show has been a favorite, especially among fans of the cast like XSCAPE members Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, and Tamika Scott, as well as SWV’s Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons.

In accordance with the show's official synopsis:

"In this six-part limited series, the fans get a VIP front-row seat and backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together."

On Bravo, you can watch all the episodes of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B.

