How did Knight from The Challenge die? Cause of death explained

In November 2014, the untimely demise of Ryan Knight, a notable figure from the MTV show Real World: New Orleans, was announced after he was found deceased at a friend's residence in Wisconsin. The tragedy unfolded after Ryan expressed discomfort due to stomach issues. He was 28 years old at the time of his passing.

Renowned for his lighthearted demeanor and a keen sense of humor that provided much-needed relief in the midst of the demanding gaming environment on The Real World New Orleans, Ryan maintained an easygoing personality.

Unfortunately, at a young age, he met a tragic end, succumbing to an accidental overdose in Kenosha, Washington, after a party. Three substances were identified in his system, which included a painkiller and an anti-anxiety medication.

What happened to The Challenge star Ryan Knight?

Ryan, who often went by the nickname Knight, played hockey for the Kenosha Knights and the Fond du Lac Bears. A significant turning point occurred in his life when a severe shoulder injury resulted in the loss of his athletic and academic scholarship at Arizona State University, abruptly ending his sports career.

Struggling through the recovery process, he found himself grappling with an addiction to painkillers. Each day was a hard-fought battle to maintain sobriety for him. In a commendable effort to reclaim his life, Ryan Knight dedicated himself to teaching hockey clinics to children and actively pursuing a marketing degree at the University of Milwaukee.

On November 27, Ryan Knight was discovered deceased at a friend's residence. Alongside his presence on Real World: New Orleans, he showcased his talents on multiple MTV "Challenge" seasons like The Challenge: Rivals II and The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons.

In the days leading up to his passing, Ryan Knight shared mysterious tweets that sparked speculation. On Thanksgiving morning, he tweeted, "You used to mean a lot," prompting his followers to ponder its significance.

A few days prior, he posted another thought-provoking message: "Have the type of life, that when you die no one will dare say, 'he left us for a better place.'" His followers engaged in attempts to decipher the meaning behind these cryptic messages.

In his final words on the show, Ryan fondly described himself as:

"The man, the myth, the legend. Often imitated, never duplicated."

The friends who had been with him the night before his passing offered various accounts of the circumstances leading to his death. Some mentioned witnessing him take pills, though the specific nature of the pills remained undisclosed. Alternatively, others asserted that he tragically succumbed to choking on his own vomit.

Everyone bids adieu to the Knight

Ryan Knight's legacy lives on through the heartfelt tributes of his fellow The Challenge competitors, who have openly shared the profound impact he left on them. Jemmye Carroll, Ryan's former girlfriend and partner on Battle of the Exes 2, regularly honors their shared experiences on social media by posting pictures and reflecting on their time together.

A poignant moment unfolded when one of Ryan's close friends, Zach Nichols, emotionally spoke about the lasting influence Ryan had on him during a subsequent season of The Challenge, a year after his tragic passing.

Camila Nakagawa, a fellow participant on The Challenge alongside Knight, offered a heartfelt tribute in his memory.

Jasmine Reynaud who was also a fellow contestant with Ryan on The Challenge paid her tributes via her Instagram and Twitter. She said,

"Bunkmate you've always been there threw laughs cry craziness and cell searches lol! Thank you for being my friend..."

His ex-girlfriend whom he had an on-again, off-again relationship with on the show also paid her tribute. Jemmy Carroll wrote,

“Words will never be enough to justify the connection we shared and the pain I will forever feel. RIP.”

In addition to the contestants, MTV also honored and paid tribute to the former participant of The Challenge who undeniably left a lasting impression on everyone.

Final Thoughts

Ryan's actions and contributions to The Challenge have undoubtedly left an enduring impression on everyone who witnessed him. In 2014, Ryan's passing closely followed Diem Brown's, and The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 marked the final appearances of both of them in the series.