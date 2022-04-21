How long is 63 months in years? Pooh Shiesty charges explained as rapper receives prison sentence

Pooh Shiesty was recently sentenced to 63 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Michael Moore announced the decision in Miami Federal Court on April 20, 2022. He was accused of shooting 28-year-old Brandon Cooper on October 2020, when he reportedly met up with the victim to purchase marijuana and sneakers. Pooh’s attorney Bradford Cohen said,

“Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well. He was satisfied with the outcome. We’re happy with the decision of the court.”

Dorelien Vladimy @DorelienVladim1 #News has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for his federal firearms conspiracy charge He was facing a maximum sentence of 8 years before pleading guilty.@Akademiks @mymixtapez #PoohShiesty has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for his federal firearms conspiracy charge He was facing a maximum sentence of 8 years before pleading guilty. @YungeenAce free @pooh_shiesty #News📰#PoohShiesty has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for his federal firearms conspiracy charge He was facing a maximum sentence of 8 years before pleading guilty.@YungeenAce free @pooh_shiesty @Akademiks @mymixtapez 😰😰😰😰🙏 https://t.co/Yna4w7oi30

Zay @VegasZay_420 Pooh Shiesty doing fed time so 85% of his sentence is about 4 years 5 months not counting what he’s already served. Mans got lucky. Pooh Shiesty doing fed time so 85% of his sentence is about 4 years 5 months not counting what he’s already served. Mans got lucky.

Shiesty was given credit for a year he spent in prison. He might be released in three and a half years on good behavior. Shiesty’s attorney and label representative have not yet commented on anything.

63 months in years and charges on Pooh Shiesty

Pooh Shiesty was sent to prison for 63 months, which means around five years. As mentioned earlier, he might get released early on good behavior.

Pooh Shiesty was indicted back in June 2021 (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The rapper was indicted in June 2021 on four counts related to an October 2020 shooting at the Landon Hotel in the Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. Prosecutors stated that Shiesty and two individuals shot a pair of individuals they met to purchase marijuana and sneakers.

The illegal transaction took an even worse turn when Pooh and his friends took the items without paying for them. The singer was accused of shooting Cooper before he and his crew left the scene in a rented McLaren.

As they fled the spot, a bag containing more than $40,000 in cash fell from the vehicle. The cops managed to link the money to Shiesty by referencing a serial number on a bill that was posted by Pooh on Instagram.

Although Cooper survived, Pooh was charged with four counts related to the shooting. But under the plea agreement from 2022, the prosecutors agreed to drop three counts, including a serious one that carried a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Also known as Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., he's signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records and Atlantic Records. He is mostly known for his 2020 single, Back in Blood, and released his debut mixtape, Shiesty Season, in February 2021.

Edited by Suchitra