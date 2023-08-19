How long is the Blue Beetle movie? Runtime explained

The duration of a film, sometimes known as its runtime, greatly impacts the whole cinematic experience. Warner Bros.'s highly-anticipated film Blue Beetle was just released. It is another entry in the superhero genre. Fans expect DC films to perform better at the box office in 2023 than other DC films.

Although not the shortest DC movie to date, the movie's running duration is the sixth shortest since Man of Steel. Fans are looking forward to Blue Beetle, the upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which hopes to revitalize the brand and provide a breath of fresh air for DC fans as the DCEU continues to go through ups and downs.

Runtime of the Blue Beetle movie

A still from the Blue Beetle movie (Image via DC)

With a running time of 2 hours and 7 minutes, Blue Beetle has a well-paced story, character growth, and exciting action scenes. Its length enables the filmmakers to deliver a pleasant cinematic experience without tiring out the viewers or skimping on the plot.

It combines amusement and substance as the latest entry in the DC Universe, enabling fans to lose themselves in the world of a lesser-known superhero while excitedly awaiting what lies ahead in the expanding cinematic universe.

A comparison to previous DCEU movies

Blue Beetle from the Movie (Image via DC)

The runtimes of the DCEU offer insight into how the superhero narrative world is changing. The duration of this movie is similar to that of other DCEU movies, demonstrating the genre's aptitude for telling stories of various lengths while retaining its core elements and appeal.

Runtime for previous DCEU movies:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) - 4 hours, 2 minutes

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) - 2 hours, 32 minutes

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) - 2 hours, 31 minutes

Man of Steel (2013) - 2 hours, 23 minutes

Aquaman (2018) - 2 hours, 23 minutes

Wonder Woman (2017) - 2 hours, 21 minutes

Shazam! (2019) - 2 hours, 12 minutes

The Suicide Squad (2021) - 2 hours, 12 minutes

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) - 2 hours, 10 minutes

Black Adam (2022) - 2 hours, 5 minutes

Suicide Squad (2016) - 2 hours, 5 minutes

Justice League (2017) - 2 hours

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020) - 1 hour, 49 minutes

The variety of runtimes exemplifies the genre's adaptability and capacity to satisfy various viewer tastes. While some movies choose longer runs for complex tales and character development, others provide condensed approaches for more enjoyable experiences. Catering to casual viewers and ardent aficionados, each new superhero narrative adds to the fabric of superhero storytelling.

Importance and significance of the runtime

The DC Universe's future can be shaped by Blue Beetle, which will define tone, style, and connections. The film's substantial runtime significantly influences storytelling, character development, and the harmony of action and emotional depth in subsequent entries in the DC universe.

The film's original hero and origin narrative serves as a showcase for exploration, and the film's length will affect how well the character's journey works. DC fans may look forward to an exciting future, thanks to the movie's promising blend of director talent, fair storytelling, and approachable entertainment.