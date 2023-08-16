5 DC movies to watch before Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle, the latest film from DC Studios, promises to offer a lot to fans. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer wrote the screenplay for the film, which has been directed by Angel Manuel Soto. The movie stars Xolo Mariduea as Jaime Reyes, aka Blue Beetle, in the titular role. Along with important performances from Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, and Raoul Max Trujillo. The film also stars Susan Sarandon and George Lopez, among others.

Fans have been upbeat surrounding the release of the upcoming superhero film from DC Studios, which, under new co-chairman and co-CEO James Gunn, seems to be moving in a positive direction. Films from DC Studios have had a history of very negative reviews from fans who have time and again been disappointed at the subpar portrayal of their favorite comic book characters.

The official synopsis for the movie on IMDb says:

"An alien relic chooses Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that's capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle."

The history of Blue Beetle in comic books is extensive, with several characters adopting the name. The inclusion of a Latino character in the DC Universe may mark the universe's new beginning. However, before the official premiere of the upcoming DC film, there are some great films from DC that you should check out.

5 DC movies you should watch before the premiere of Blue Beetle

1) Flash (2023)

Flash is one of the most popular characters from DC. Although this particular DC film underperformed at the box office, it is crucial to catch up since it clears up a lot of convoluted timelines from earlier DC films to provide a fresh outlook on upcoming DC characters. Much like in Spiderman: No Way Home, the 2023 Flash sees Barry Allen/Flash (played by Ezra Miller) encounter older and newer versions of iconic DC characters in different timelines within the film.

Watching this film would provide a fresher perspective on DC films and create a much-needed space for the character of Jaime Reyes to start afresh within the DCEU. The film adapts the popular Flashpoint storyline from the comics, which led to DC Comics’ reboot through The New 52.

2) Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

A still from the film (image via IMDb)

Jaime Reyes had his sole feature appearance in Justice League vs. Teen Titans, which was set in the DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU). The Teen Titans, a teenage team of superheroes, are followed throughout the movie along with Raven's father, Trigon, as they attempt to fight the Justice League after becoming possessed by the demon.

This animated film is not particularly focused on Reyes, but it provides a lot of context as to how the character fits within the larger scheme of the DC Universe.

3) Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017)

A still from the film (image via IMDb)

In the 2017 Justice League vs. Teen Titans sequel, the character of Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle gets a lot more attention, which can be great for viewers before they go to watch the upcoming Blue Beetle film.

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract is a comic book adaptation of the well-known Judas Contract plot that adds Deathstroke and Terra to the cast. Jaime's issues with his scarab intensified throughout the film, and as a result, he was unable to establish trusting connections with anybody save his Titans squad.

4) DC Showcase: Blue Beetle (2021)

A still from the film (image via IMDb)

The DC Showcase is a collection of short films that focus on lesser-known and underrepresented DC characters that aren't frequently featured. The Ted Kord version of Blue Beetle, one of the numerous characters included in this series, was featured in a short in 2021. The animated short centers on a battle between Blue Beetle, Captain Atom, Nightshade, Question, and Doctor Spectro, a psychotic scientist.

This short feature is a great introduction to the character of Blue Beetle and its variations before the release of the upcoming DCU film, Blue Beetle.

5) Young Justice Season 2 - Invasion

A still from the animated series (image via IMDb)

While this is not a film, this animated series is the perfect introduction to the character of Jaime Reyes in relation to the upcoming live-action film.

The 20-episode season gives viewers a fresh perspective on Jaime Reyes' intricacies and gives the character the chance to grow into a powerful member of the Young Justice team. The hardships Jaime has with his family and his connection to the scarab throughout the season will give fans a fresh perspective on Reyes' persona and background. It may even hint at what the live-action film might have in store.

DC fans are hoping that the upcoming release from DC Studios will finally break the curse of a string of flops that they have encountered with their previous high-profile releases such as The Flash and Shazam 2.

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18, 2023.