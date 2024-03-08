How long has Mike Epps been married? All about his wife and kids as the comedian issues an apology over "treating women right" comment 

Recently, stand-up comedian and actor Mike Epps appeared on the All The Smoke podcast and stated how he appreciated the birth of his son right after his mother’s demise. He also added that he “never treated a woman 100 percent right” in his entire life.

In the wake of the episode’s release on March 7, 2024, Mike Epps further took to his Instagram and posted a picture of his wife Kyra and wrote in the caption of a now-deleted post:

“Again, I wanna apologize to my beautiful wife for [being] ignorant and reckless. I honor you and my family. Please forgive me.”

Mike Epps tied the knot with Kyra Robinson (now Epps) in 2019, as per People.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mike Epps’ personal life

Mike Epps has been married twice and is the father of six children, as per People. He first married actress Mechelle McCain in July 2006 and got divorced in September 2017. They share two kids Moriah and Madison.

In June 2019, Mike married his current wife Kyra at an intimate ceremony at The Resort on Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California. The wedding was attended by the comedian’s friends Snoop Dogg and T.I. among others, according to People.

The couple met at an airport in 2017 and has since then been together. She is a TV producer who originally wanted to be a news anchor and even interned with NBC. The Indiana native later worked at the Raleigh Studios and Paramount Studios as a producer, before kicking off her behind-the-camera career with It Girl Chicago.

Later, she worked as a producer for Keke Palmer’s Just Keke and OWN’s Iyanla: Fix My Life. Kyra also collaborated with her husband on his comedy specials Mike Epps: Indiana Mike and Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out. They also co-produced the 2018 BET Social Awards.

Their recent joint venture includes HGTV’s house renovation-based reality series Bucking Back the Block. Together, the couple share two kids, a daughter Indiana Rose, and a son Michael.

Mike Epps also has two daughters out of wedlock, the eldest one named Bria and the next one named Makayla. According to Distractify, in 2012, Mike had a feud with Bria (who was 18 years old then) who filed a police report against her father for reportedly threatening her. The Hangover star has since denied the allegations. He is now a grandfather to Bria’s child.

Exploring Mike Epps’ latest interview and his apology towards his wife

On March 7’s episode of the podcast All the Smoke, Mike Epps appeared and spoke about the current state of comedy in the USA, Indiana basketball, Katt Williams, and more.

However, it was his remarks on never really treating all women right, that garnered traction online. He began by saying how he has “beautiful kids,” adding that he had his son around the same time his mother Jennifer Hudson passed away.

Mike mentioned how he never had a son before this and the infant now looks just like his grandmother.

“My mama gave me a son walking out the door, man!” he added, while the host said it was a “beautiful” way to put it. Epps further continued by saying how he used to cry and ask God what he did wrong that he couldn’t have a son. The Next Friday star then went on to answer his question.

“But I know what it was. I done lying to all these women, got them pregnant, and sold them dreams and sh*t, like that… I got five girls too… One thing I’m going to get right before I leave this earth, I’m gonna learn how to treat a woman a 100 percent right,” Mike stated.

When the host responded with “That’s dope!” Epps added that it was something he wished to do for his mother and his children, admitting that he has never treated a woman right 100 percent.

“Now that I’m getting older, I’m realizing man you gotta treat a woman right, Mike… You can’t cheat on her, you gotta be her friend. You gotta not be selfish… That’s one of my dreams,” he wrapped.

In the wake of the episode airing, Epps took to Instagram to apologize to his wife Kyra for being “ignorant and reckless” in their relationship and not treating her and their family right all the time, asking for forgiveness.

The post, which contained a photo of Kyra wearing a red dress, has since been removed.