How long were Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied married? Details explored as couple finalize divorce 

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman finalized her divorce from husband, Benjamin Millepied, after 15 years of being together. As per Elle, rumors of the couple’s separation sparked back at the beginning of 2023 when news broke out that Benjamin Millepied was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair.

While Natalie Portman had refused to comment on the topic back in 2023, she finalized her divorce from him last month in France (as reported to People by a representative of Portman). A friend of the former couple told People the following in May 2023:

“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it. Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

Millepied and Portman were married for 11 years after meeting each other during the filming of Portman’s seminal performance in The Black Swan.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's relationship timeline till their divorce

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied married each other on August 4, 2012, and ended their marriage after 11 years of being together. The couple shares two children: a son, Aleph, and a daughter, Amalia. As per a report by People, a close friend of Portman and Millepied said:

"Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."

Here is the complete relationship timeline of Portman and Millepied:

2009: The pair meet on the sets of Black Swan

Natalie Portman met Benjamin Millipied on the sets of the Darren Aronofsky film, which was filmed from late 2009 to 2010. He was Portman’s dance teacher for her role in the Oscar-winning film.

According to Elle, she and Millepied became romantically involved as they got to know each other better while filming The Black Swan.

2010: Portman announces her first pregnancy and engagement to Millepied

Although they didn't make their relationship public when they first started dating, Portman and Millepied were allegedly seen out together multiple times throughout 2010. Portman's agents informed People magazine that she and Millepied were engaged and expecting a child together in December 2010.

2011: First Red Carpet appearance as a couple and the birth of their son Aleph

2011 was a great year for Portman and Millepied. Natalie Portman received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Black Swan. She attended the show with Benjamin (marking their first red carpet appearance as a couple). In June 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, Aleph.

2012: Portman and Millepied get married

Millepied and Portman tied the knot a few months after Aleph turned one year old. On Saturday, August 4, 2012, they got married in a private home in Big Sur, California.

2014: The family move to Paris

Due to Millepied's new position as director of the Paris Opera Ballet, the family relocated to Paris. Portman expressed her affection for Los Angeles in an interview with Marie Claire, but she was ecstatic to have the opportunity to reside in Paris. She said:

"When Ben asked me if I wanted to go to Paris, I freaked. Everyone dreams of living in Paris.”

2017: The couple welcomed their second child, Amalia

Portman revealed her pregnancy during her appearance at the Venice Film Festival in 2016. She was attending the premiere of her film Planetarium, where a bump on her dress revealed her pregnancy. Their daughter, Amalia, was born on February 22, 2017.

2018: Portman and Millepied work together on the film Vox Lux

Portman starred in the 2018 film Vox Lux, in which she played a pop singer who became well-known after a series of tragic, unanticipated events. Her husband, Millepied, choreographed the dance sequences.

2020: The couple moved to Australia

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman shifted to Australia in late 2020, as the latter began working on the film Thor: Love and Thunder. The couple moved back to Los Angeles in 2022 after the film's premiere.

2023: Rumors about Benjamin Millepied's affair surfaces

In June 2023, a French outlet called Voici reported rumors about Millepied having an affair with a 25-year-old climate activist called Camille Étienne.

The couple was later spotted together with their son Aleph during the 2023 Women's World Cup in Sydney. However, they were allegedly separated by then. They were spotted together again in September 2023 in Paris with their children. Both of them were spotted without their wedding rings.

2024: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied finalize their divorce

Various photographs of Portman at red carpet events ahead of the premiere of her film May December saw her without her wedding ring. According to People magazine, Natalie Portman filed for divorce quietly in July 2023. Their divorce was finalized in February 2024 in France.