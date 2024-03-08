Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied finalize divorce after separating last year

Hollywood star Natalie Portman has now officially split with her husband of 11 years, Benjamin Millepied, the famed Hollywood choreographer. Though most details were kept under wraps for over the past year, the former couple separated eight months ago after reports of an extramarital affair by Millepied came to the fore.

According to the latest report by PEOPLE, which also published commentary from an insider source, it was confirmed today that Portman and Millepied have officially been divorced, eight months after the actress filed for divorce last July. The divorce was reportedly finalized in France last month, where the duo, along with their two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7, live.

As per PEOPLE, the process has been long and difficult, but Natalie Portman was reportedly completely focused on a smooth transition for the children and the protection of the family's privacy.

Insider reveals "tough" year for Natalie Portman amidst separation from Benjamin Millepied

A friend of the couple, who chose to remain anonymous, told PEOPLE:

"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,...Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

The insider who spoke to PEOPLE also revealed how the couple was navigating the entire separation, especially keeping the children as a priority. They said:

"Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children...She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."

Neither Portman nor Millepied have spoken about their divorce. In an interview with Vanity Fair in February, when asked about the rumors concerning her marriage, she said:

"It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

Alongside the separation, both professionals had a tough year in work as well, with Benjamin Millepied working for the ambitious Dune: Part Two and Natalie Portman working on the upcoming TV series, Lady in the Lake, which she is also producing.

Portman has also appeared in May December recently and is also working for Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth. She has also been actively involved with her soccer team, Angel City.

Both of them are now, reportedly, focused on the next chapter of their lives.