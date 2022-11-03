How long does Omeretta's boyfriend have in jail? Atlanta rapper trolled over wanting to get another tattoo of incarcerated lover 

Omeretta was relentlessly trolled on social media after revealing that she was going to get another tattoo of her boyfriend, who is serving time in prison. The reality star has a collection of six tattoos dedicated to her partner. Netizens were disappointed to see the reality-star and singer dedicate multiple years of her life to her boyfriend.

On November 2, Omeretta took to her official Twitter account and announced that she was getting a seventh tattoo of her boyfriend, who is in jail. She wrote in the tweet:

“Finna go get my n***a name again it’s time.”

The singer has inked her boyfriend, Tabyron Rashad Smith’s name on various parts of her body, including her ankle, neck, shoulder, back and wrist, among other places.

Smith was ordered to serve a 27-year prison sentence. This would mean that he has approximately another 24 years to spend behind bars. Following his release, he has also been ordered to spend five years under supervision. He has also been demanded to pay $135,951.81 in reinstitution.

Omeretta’s boyfriend, Smith was convicted on August 2, 2019 on multiple charges including firing or brandishing a gun, conspiring to commit robberies and robbing nine Asian-owned businesses in Georgia in 2017.

After amassing massive backlash across social media platforms, the Do Too Much singer tweeted that she does not care what her critics have to say about her relationship. She also added that she would be meeting her boyfriend soon. The tweet read:

“Child I don’t care what y’all say bout my n***a y’all can tweet the most hateful s**t possible I’m still going to see him next weekend.”

Netizens express disappointment in Omeretta

Internet users were startled to see the Love & Hip Hop star get another tattoo of her incarcerated boyfriend. Many expressed that she would regret the tattoos later. Some also pointed out that her boyfriend does not deserve her loyalty. A few comments online read:

Everything to know about Tabyron Rashad Smith’s imprisonment

Smith and his co-conspirator, Dravion Sanchez Ware, reportedly injured several victims during their robbery spree and also threatened them.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Smith pleaded guilty in 2019 to “one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and four counts of discharging or brandishing a firearm during several of the robberies.”

Omeretta wishes to marry her boyfriend while he serves time in prison. She also revealed in a It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper interview that the couple will also have another wedding ceremony after his release. This would mean that the couple would be in their late 50s by the time they get married.

