How many Academy Award Nominations has Willem Dafoe received? Details explored ahead of Hollywood Walk of Fame

Willem Dafoe is arguably one of the finest actors of our generation, having taken on multiple challenging roles over a career that spanned over four decades. The veteran actor, who is currently 68 years old, has dipped his toes in almost every genre Hollywood has to offer, including superhero movies like Spider-Man and horrors like The Lighthouse.

The actor is now being honored with the 2,768th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony on Monday. This makes him one of the standout actors in Hollywood's history.

Besides this prestigious honor, Willem Dafoe has won several important awards in his lifetime, including two Independent Spirit Awards for Shadow of the Vampire and The Lighthouse and one Austin Film Critics Association award for his work in The Florida Project.

The veteran actor has yet to receive his first Academy Award, despite boasting four nominations. This is also the case for Dafoe in BAFTA and Golden Globes, both of which have eluded him so far.

For which films did Willem Dafoe get his Oscar nominations?

Multiple films starring Willem Dafoe have gone to the prestigious Academy Awards, and the actor himself has been nominated four times, with the most recent nomination coming as recently as 2019.

Dafoe was first nominated for the Oscars for Platoon in the category of Best Supporting Actor. The award went to the legendary Michael Caine for his beautiful performance in Hannah and her Sisters.

Dafoe bagged his second nomination for Shadow of the Vampire in the same category in 2001. Even that year, he faced strong competition, and the award ultimately went to Benicio Del Toro for Traffic.

Dafoe received his third Oscar nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actor in 2018 with his brilliant performance in The Florida Project. The actor once again lost out to Sam Rockwell for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The fourth and final nomination for Willem Dafoe came in the category of Best Actor in 2019. He played the lead role in At Eternity's Gate that year and received widespread acclaim. He controversially lost out to Rami Malek for his performance as Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. The competition was also very tough that year, with strong contenders like Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale in the mix.

As for BAFTA awards, Dafoe lost the only time he was nominated in 2018.

At the Golden Globes, the actor managed to get four nominations for Shadow of the Vampire, The Florida Project, At Eternity's Gate, and Poor Things, but never won the award.

How many films has Willem Dafoe acted in?

Willem Dafoe has acted in over 115 films in his diverse career, which kicked off with Heaven's Gate in 1980. Dafoe's early roles included The Loveless (1982), Streets of Fire (1984), and To Live and Die in L.A. (1985), following which he had an undeniably strong career in Hollywood.

He is also widely credited for bringing a variety of styles to Hollywood, especially with some of his chilling portrayals like Jesus Christ in The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) and FBI agent Alan Ward in Mississippi Burning (1988).