How many Academy Awards and nominations does Nicolas Cage have? Actor's Oscars 2024 presence explored

Nicolas Cage presented the Best Actor Award to Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer on March 10 at the 2024 Oscars. Cage won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 1996 movie Leaving Las Vegas.

In addition, he received a second Oscar nomination for his role in the 2003 film Adaptation. Throughout his four-decade-long career, Cage has won numerous honors, such as the Sierra Award for Best Actor in 2021 and the William Holden Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Nicolas Cage, aka Nicolas Kim Coppola, began his acting career in 1981.

What role did Nicolas Cage play at the Oscars 2024?

Nicolas Cage was a participant and attendee of the Oscars 2024 ceremony. As mentioned, he presented the Best Actor award. Cage became part of the list of presenters at the event, alongside other celebrities such as Brendan Fraser and Matthew McConaughey.

A major milestone in the evening's festivities was reached when Cillian Murphy, for his performance in Oppenheimer, finally took home the Best Actor award. Seasoned actor Cage showing up at the Oscars in 2024 proved that he is still a big name in the film industry, and it made the whole event even more exciting.

What are the two Academy Award nominations that Nicolas Cage has received? Did he win?

Nicolas Cage has so far received two Academy Award nominations over his long career. His first nomination was for the 1996 film Leaving Las Vegas. For his role in the movie, he won the prestigious Best Actor Award in 1996. Portraying screenwriter Ben Sanderson, Cage depicted a character struggling with alcoholism and trying to get sober.

Cage's exceptional performance in the role of Ben Sanderson in the movie led him to win the 1996 Academy Award for Best Actor. The character embarks on a complicated relationship with a prostitute named Sera, ultimately leading him towards addiction and self-destruction.

Cage's portrayal of Ben Sanderson effectively showcased the raw emotions and struggles of a man battling his inner demons and seeking solace in an unconventional relationship. His performance in the 2003 film Adaptation earned him a second nomination, highlighting his range and talent. That year, Adrien Brody won the award for his role in The Pianist.

What other awards has Nicolas Cage won in his career?

Throughout his career, he received many honors that proved his skills and dedication to his craft. He received recognition for his work in Leaving Las Vegas, winning both a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama.

Cage has received honors from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award, the Silver Shell at the San Sebastian Film Festival, and other awards.

He also earned critical acclaim for his performances in indie dramas such as Mandy (2018), Color Out of Space (2019), and Pig (2021), with the 2021 film earning him a Best Actor nomination at the Critics' Choice Movie Award.

Nicolas Cage will next be seen in Ben Brewer's Arcadian, an action horror movie set to be released on April 12, 2024.