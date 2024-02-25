SAG Awards 2024: Complete list of winners and nominees revealed

The 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards 2024) was held on February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The ceremony was streamed live on Netflix, making it a first in the history of the awards.
This year's award nominations saw Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer lead the film nominations with four each. Succession led the nomination list for television series with five nominations for its final season.
Surprisingly, The Bear stood out, sweeping up awards in the television comedy category. Veteran Hollywood star Barbara Streisand was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the SAG 2024.
With all the winners of SAG Awards 2024 announced, read on for the complete list of winners from the 30th edition of the coveted awards ceremony.
The complete list of winners and nominees for all categories in the SAG Awards 2024
SAG Awards 2024 Motion Picture Categories
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - (WINNER)
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - (WINNER)
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - (WINNER)
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélepe Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - (WINNER)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 - (WINNER)
SAG Awards 2024 Television Categories
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession - (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - (WINNER)
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
The Bear - (WINNER)
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - (WINNER)
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Katherine Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Belle Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, BEEF - (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, BEEF - (WINNER)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
BEEF
The Last of Us - (WINNER)
The Mandalorian
The full coverage of the 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards 2024) is available to stream on Netflix.