SAG Awards 2024: Complete list of winners and nominees revealed

The 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards 2024) was held on February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The ceremony was streamed live on Netflix, making it a first in the history of the awards.

This year's award nominations saw Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer lead the film nominations with four each. Succession led the nomination list for television series with five nominations for its final season.

Surprisingly, The Bear stood out, sweeping up awards in the television comedy category. Veteran Hollywood star Barbara Streisand was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the SAG 2024.

With all the winners of SAG Awards 2024 announced, read on for the complete list of winners from the 30th edition of the coveted awards ceremony.

SAG Awards 2024 Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - (WINNER)

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - (WINNER)

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - (WINNER)

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélepe Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - (WINNER)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 - (WINNER)

SAG Awards 2024 Television Categories

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession - (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - (WINNER)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear - (WINNER)

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - (WINNER)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Katherine Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Belle Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, BEEF - (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, BEEF - (WINNER)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

BEEF

The Last of Us - (WINNER)

The Mandalorian

