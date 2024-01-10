SAG Awards 2024: Full list of nominations 

With the season of awards in full flow, now the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, better known as the SAG Awards is here. Set to be held on February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, in a ceremony to be streamed live on Netflix for the first time in the history of the awards.
The full list of nominations was released for the 30th SAG Awards by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani on Instagram Live. The nomination list has seen Barbie yet again take the biggest piece of cake with four nominations, but this time it is tied with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which was also released on the same day as Barbie, giving rise to the famed Barbenheimer trend.
The SAG Awards is not limited to films and there were also great entries in the TV category. For this year, Succession unsurprisingly leads the pack with five nominations, followed closely by the final season of Ted Lasso, which has four of its own.
Without further ado, here is a full list of nominations for all the categories in the SAG Awards 2024.
SAG Awards 2024 nominations: A complete list (Motion Picture)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélepe Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1
SAG Awards 2024 nominations: A complete list (TV)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Katherine Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Belle Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, BEEF
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, BEEF
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
BEEF
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
