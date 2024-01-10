SAG Awards 2024: Full list of nominations 

With the season of awards in full flow, now the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, better known as the SAG Awards is here. Set to be held on February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, in a ceremony to be streamed live on Netflix for the first time in the history of the awards.

The full list of nominations was released for the 30th SAG Awards by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani on Instagram Live. The nomination list has seen Barbie yet again take the biggest piece of cake with four nominations, but this time it is tied with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which was also released on the same day as Barbie, giving rise to the famed Barbenheimer trend.

The SAG Awards is not limited to films and there were also great entries in the TV category. For this year, Succession unsurprisingly leads the pack with five nominations, followed closely by the final season of Ted Lasso, which has four of its own.

Without further ado, here is a full list of nominations for all the categories in the SAG Awards 2024.

SAG Awards 2024 nominations: A complete list (Motion Picture)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Expand Tweet

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Expand Tweet

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélepe Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1

SAG Awards 2024 nominations: A complete list (TV)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Expand Tweet

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Expand Tweet

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Katherine Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Belle Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, BEEF

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, BEEF

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

BEEF

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

Which films and TV shows will stand out in the SAG Awards? Let us know your prediction in the comment section below.