How many actors played Johnny Carter in EastEnders? Cast explained 

Johnny Carter's character in EastEnders has gone through a major transformation since he first showed up in 2013. He's been played by three different actors – Sam Strike from 2013 to 2014, then Ted Reilly from 2016 to 2018, and Charlie Suff in 2024.

Charlie Suff, known for his previous work in Grantchester, is now responsible for bringing Johnny's multi-layered character to life in the famous BBC soap opera.

The way the actors change in EastEnders shows how the story is changing too. Fans are all excited to see how Suff plays Johnny and how it will affect the drama in Walford. Each actor brings their style, but Johnny stays a huge part of the show.

Who plays Johnny Carter in EastEnders in 2024?

Charlie Suff is an actor who has been part of shows like Grantchester and Grace. He will be joining the cast of the BBC One soap opera EastEnders in 2024 as Johnny Carter.

Suff is going to be the third person to act as Linda's son in Walford. Fans are happy and excited about the news that he will be joining the show since it was announced in December 2023.

Suff expressed his excitement to Metro UK, stating:

"I'm so delighted to be joining such an iconic program – EastEnders was always on at my house when I was growing up."

Suff's take on Johnny Carter adds excitement to the character's story with captivating acting and new plots. EastEnders fans are eager to see what's next for Johnny. Suff's performance brings more to the beloved character, making him an important part of its history.

A look at who played Johnny Carter in EastEnders

Sam Strike (L) was the first actor to play the character (Images via IMDb and BBC)

Sam Strike was the first to take on the role, from 2013 to 2014. Strike is known for his versatility and has also appeared in other well-known projects such as Leatherface, The Boys in the Boat, Chernobyl, and The Sandman.

After Strike left, Ted Reilly took over and wowed everyone from 2016 to 2018. Reilly, who's been in a ton of TV shows such as Call the Midwife, Casualty, and Law and Order UK, really made an impact. Starting in December 2023, Charlie Suff is gonna become the new Johnny Carter in 2024.

Johnny Carter, the son of Linda (Kellie Bright) and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), first showed up on December 26, 2013, and left on January 29, 2018. Now, in 2024 Johnny Carter has reappeared.

Final thoughts

When there is a change of actors in a show, viewers get excited and curious. They want to see how the new person will bring something different to the character and the story. For example, Suff's take on Johnny Carter is expected to bring a new level of excitement and depth to the role.

Those who want to stay informed about Johnny's story and the drama in Albert Square, have two options. Watch EastEnders on BBC One to keep up with the latest developments. Alternatively, can catch up on any missed episodes on streaming platforms like BBC iPlayer.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE