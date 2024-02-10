Will there be Call the Midwife season 14? Renewal possibility explored

Amidst the arrival of season 12, reports swirled about the BBC possibly extending the show with Call the Midwife season 14, taking it into 2025 and 1969. Additionally, with Netflix acquiring the studios where Call The Midwife was filmed, the production had to relocate before filming season 12, which left uncertainty about the show's future beyond its existing episodes.

However, despite uncertainties, the BBC decided to keep the show going. After a successful run in the UK and being one of the Top 4 Most Watched Christmas Specials in December 2022, the BBC commissioned Call the Midwife season 14 and 15, which are set to air in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and will likely premiere on PBS afterward.

Renewal announcement: BBC confirms Call the Midwife season 14

Call the Midwife, a show created by Heidi Thomas debuted in 2012. It tells the story of nurse midwives in the late 1950s and 1960s East End of London. The BBC, which produces the show, confirmed the renewal of Call the Midwife season 14 in February 2023. Lindsay Salt, the Drama Director at the broadcaster, praised the show's ongoing success, attributing it to the remarkable creative team and their dedication.

Call the Midwife season 14 and 15 will consist of eight 60-minute episodes each, and special Christmas episodes. These seasons will take the storyline and characters into the 1970s, delving into the lives of the midwives and nuns at Nonnatus House, personally and professionally.

According to Deadline, Thomas stated,

"We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970s together."

To which Dame Pippa Harris, executive producer, added that the longevity of the show is-

"A tremendous achievement, and it’s a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I’m very proud."

Call the Midwife features a large ensemble cast, including Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin, Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan. We are yet to see who will stay and who will leave Call the Midwife season 14 and 15.

Call the Midwife topped the poll as Best Show of the Last 25 Years

In 2022, a significant poll marked the 25th anniversary of RadioTimes.com, inviting readers to select the best television show from the past quarter-century. Curated by the website's TV experts, the poll presented a diverse array of iconic shows across genres. Call the Midwife led the pack, captivating audiences with its poignant storytelling and historical authenticity.

Securing an impressive 25% of the total votes, the series resonated deeply with viewers, affirming its status as a cherished favorite. Following closely behind in second place was another BBC gem, Doctor Who, the beloved sci-fi epic capturing 13% of the overall vote. Sharing the podium in joint third place were Line of Duty and Sherlock, each earning 7% of the votes.

Notable recognition was also bestowed upon acclaimed series like Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones, with 5% and 4% of the votes, respectively. The poll's results underscored the enduring impact and widespread admiration for these timeless television classics.

