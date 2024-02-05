Who did Ian Lavender play on EastEnders? Dad’s Army actor dies at 77

British actor Ian Lavender, renowned for his memorable role in the BBC sitcom "Dad's Army," passed away at 77. He died on February 2, 2024, as his agent told the BBC.

On February 5, 2024, Dad's Army confirmed his sudden demise on their X handle. They tweeted:

"We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the wonderful Ian Lavender. His wonderful performance as Private Frank Pike will live on for decades to come."

Expand Tweet

Lavender's career spanned decades, touching the hearts of audiences across generations with his exceptional talent and charm. His most loved work is as Private Frank Pike in the BBC sitcom Dad's Army, which was aired in 1968.

Also, he played Derek Harkinson, a fictional character in EastEnders, a television soap opera broadcast on BBC One since February 1985.

Iconic EastEnders character portrayed by Ian Lavender, who passed away at 77

Lavender's contribution to the entertainment industry goes beyond his on-screen accomplishments. He was part of the popular British television series "EastEnders," where he left an indelible mark with a character that resonated with viewers.

Ian Lavender joined EastEnders in 2001 and played Derek Harkinson. The character was introduced as a childhood friend of Pauline Fowler, played by actress Wendy Richard.

The EastEnders star played a g*y character as Derek. The story unfolds when Pauline shows romantic interest in the character Derek, and he turns out to be a g*y.

However, the story wraps up in the first spell that both Pauline and Derek are close friends, and Ian's character in EastEnders acts as a father to Pauline's son, Martin.

Expand Tweet

The Birmingham-born Ian Lavender has other notable mentions, including Three for All, Confessions of a Pop Performer, Carry On Behind — all aired in 1975, Not Now, Adventures of a Taxi Driver, Adventures of a Private Eye, 31 North 62 East, and The Hooligan Factory.

As a cherished figure among colleagues, leaving an enduring legacy that will be remembered for years. On his sudden demise on February 2, 2024, at 77, the Dad's Army praised his work and said he had left a legacy behind.

They wrote:

"In what truly marks the end of an era, Ian was the last surviving member of the Dad's Army main cast. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter enjoyed by millions. We will dedicate this year's tour to his memory. Our thoughts and love are with Ian's wonderful wife Miki, their family and close friends."

Expand Tweet

However, the reason for his demise is still unknown, but his versatility as an actor, bringing characters to life with authenticity and humor, will always be remembered.