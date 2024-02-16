How many albums did Brian Wilson sell? Fortune, best-selling albums, and more explored as Beach Boys star's family files for conservatorship 

The Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson is suffering from a neurocognitive disorder which has prompted his family to file for a conservatorship. The iconic rock singer, 81, lost his wife of 28 years in January 2024, which further deteriorated his health. Brian Wilson's family shared the following on Instagram after his wife's death:

"Following the passing of Brian's beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos, and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian's co-conservators of the person"

The two-time Grammy Award winner has had a very successful career in music. He is recognized as one of the greatest songwriters to have graced the genre of rock and roll. As a solo artist, Brian Wilson has sold more than 100,000 copies, and as a member of The Beach Boys, he has sold over 26 million copies. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the singer has amassed a net worth of $100 million.

The Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson has enjoyed immense success as a member of the band and as a solo artist

Brian, his brothers Carl, Dennis, and Mike Love, and his college friend Al Jardine started the band The Beach Boys in 1961. They started under the name Pendletones and quickly rose to fame with hit singles like Surfin' USA and Fun, Fun, Fun.

The band has sold over 26 million copies, making them one of the best-selling artists ever. Their 1974 album Endless Summer has raked in more than 3 million sales, although their best-selling album ever is a compilation album titled Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys (2003). With 3.4 million copies sold, it is the highest-selling album featuring Brian Wilson.

As a solo artist, Wilson sold around 145,437 albums, most of which came from the UK. His 2004 album Smile is his highest-selling solo album, having sold over 125 thousand copies worldwide.

Wilson is listed as the 12th greatest songwriter of all time by Rolling Stone magazine. His songwriting translated into a vast discography that people have bought worldwide.

Brian Wilson's net worth in 2024

Brian Wilson's family filed for his conservatorship with the octogenarian suffering from health complications similar to dementia. Famous for being the lead singer of the iconic rock band The Beach Boys, Wilson holds a massive net worth of $100 million, which will also be under his family's management if the conservatorship is eventually granted.

Much of Brian Wilson's net worth came from his music, which included music published with The Beach Boys and also as solo projects. His net worth would have been even more had his father not sold the rights of his early works to Irving Alamo Music in 1969.

The music sold to Irving Alamo Music in late 1969 for $700,000 is estimated to be approximately $5 million as per the current market value. The catalog brought in over $100 million in publishing royalties in the decades following its sale. Brian and his bandmates did not receive any money from it. In the 1990s, Brian filed a lawsuit to demand his copyrights back; however, he did not receive them. He was, however, paid $25 million in damages.

