The Beach Boys star Brian Wilson's family files for conservatorship amidst health concerns

Music legend and The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson's family has reportedly filed for conservatorship following the death of his wife, Melinda Wilson. The musician, now 81, allegedly suffers from a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)," according to court documents obtained by several US media outlets.

The decision from the family comes after "careful consideration and consultation" with Brian Wilson himself, alongside his doctors, seven children, and his housekeeper. The court documents (according to a doctor) also stated that Wilson was "easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings." The documents also stated that Wilson "often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances."

Brian Wilson's wife passed away in January 2024, following which the family decided to take this step.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household"- Brian Wilson’s family in latest statement

Expand Tweet

While it is clear that Wilson's family made the decision after witnessing the musician's failing health and lack of coherence, they also released an elaborate statement to PEOPLE, describing the need for and purpose of this conservatorship.

Wilson's family said in the statement:

"Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person."

It continued:

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family."

Melinda used to take care of Brian and his mental health before she passed away at the age of 77. Since no successor was decided before Melinda's death, Wilson’s team asked the court to appoint a conservator. Sievers and Hard were proposed as the co-conservators in this ordeal due to their close and personal relationship with Wilson.

Brian Wilson has been placed in conservatorship before

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Brian Wilson is facing the prospect of conservatorship. In the 1990s, drug use, mental health issues, and the malign influence of the disgraced psychologist Eugene Landy derailed Wilson's life, and he was placed in conservatorship.

In 1995, Wilson married and Melinda married, and since then, she has taken care of him. They adopted five children together. Wilson also had two children from his marriage to Marilyn Rovell.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE