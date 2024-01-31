Who was Melinda Ledbetter Wilson? Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson confirms death of wife at 77

Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, 77, beloved wife of Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson, departed on January 30, 2024, leaving a legacy of support and companionship.

Her husband, Brian Wilson, announced it through an Instagram post and wrote,

"My heart is broken. Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost."

He continued writing about her, alongside two photos of his wife, and one with himself. He requested to pray for her and wrote,

"Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her. Love and Mercy. Brian."

Melinda Ledbetter Wilson was an American talent manager and a second wife to his longtime manager, Brian Wilson. The couple have adopted five children and nurtured them.

Who was Melinda Ledbetter Wilson?

Melinda Ledbetter was born in Pueblo, Colorado, on October 3, 1946. She was an American talent manager at BriMel Music. Before becoming the talent manager, she was a model and car saleswoman.

Ledbetter had a 16-year-long career as a commercial model for top-tier names, including Bob Mackie and Anne Klein. She grew up in Whittier, California, and was of German and Irish descent.

In 1986, she became a sales representative for a Cadillac dealership in Los Angeles. While working there, she met Brian Wilson, an American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who co-founded the Beach Boys.

Ledbetter (second from left) attended the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Her then-boyfriend, Brian, was a patient under Eugene Landy's 24-hour therapy program. However, Melinda Ledbetter played a crucial role in facilitating Wilson's court-mandated separation from his previous therapist, Eugene Landy, and guiding Wilson toward receiving appropriate medical assistance.

Melinda Ledbetter and Brian Wilson married in 1995, and their marriage was a symbol of profound companionship. Through the highs and lows of Brian's life, Melinda stood by his side, providing unwavering support and understanding, as her husband said in a farewell post.

They adopted five children named Daria Rose, Delanie Rae, Dakota Ros, Dylan, and Dash.

Melinda Ledbetter's children paid tribute to her

In an Instagram post shared by Brian Wilson, their children also paid a tribute and wrote,

"It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know that our mom, Melinda Kay Ledbetter Wilson, passed away peacefully this morning at home. She was a force of nature and one of the strongest women you could come by. She was not only a model, our father's savior, and a mother; she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched."

They ended the post with a love note,

"We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us. How to take care of the person next to you with out expecting anything in return, how to find beauty in the darkest places, and how to live life as your truest self with honesty and pride. We love you mom. Give Grandma Rose and Pa our love."

The family has requested prayers during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of Melinda Ledbetter Wilson.