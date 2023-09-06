How many endings are in Choose Love? Exploring all the outcomes of the Netflix's interactive rom-com

Choose Love is an interactive movie released on 31st August 2023 on Netflix. In recent years, the streamer has firmly established itself as a major player in the romantic comedy genre. With hits like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Kissing Booth, and even big-name actors like Reese Witherspoon joining the rom-com genre, Netflix has been a go-to for romance enthusiasts.

They've taken it further with Choose Love, an interactive romantic comedy where viewers can decide the plot's direction and characters.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for the endings of Choose Love ahead.

Exploring the Endings of Choose Love

The interactive movie offers multiple endings for those who prefer a more traditional romantic conclusion. You can replay the story to see how Cami's love story unfolds with each of her suitors. Netflix even provides an undo button when you're unsure about your choices and want to give it another go.

Choose Love has 6 main distinctive endings -

Engaged to Paul: Opt for Paul's path, and Cami will get engaged to him. Marries Paul in Las Vegas: Choose Jack initially but then switch to Paul in Las Vegas to witness Cami and Paul's wedding. Reunited with Jack: This ending requires consistent choices favoring Jack and specific decisions to reunite Cami with her first love. Jets off with Rex: For a rockstar romance, consistently select Rex at every opportunity, culminating in Cami and Rex falling deeply in love. Remains Single (Jack's Path): Opt for Jack persistently and make particular choices that lead Cami to focus on herself, resulting in her staying single. Remains Single (Rex's Path): Similarly, choose Rex consistently and make specific decisions that encourage Cami to prioritize herself, leading to a single life focused on self-discovery.

Additionally, some minor details and choices can lead to 16 combinations of endings.

Netflix had previously dabbled in interactive storytelling with titles like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, but Choose Love is the first to bring this innovation to the rom-com arena. Devoted fans of romantic comedies, viewers would surely be excited to embark on Cami's journey and influence her romantic fate.

Plot details of the interactive movie

Starring Laura Marano as Cami Conway, an audio engineer, the movie sets the stage for a classic love triangle. Cami is in a long-term relationship with Paul, and everything seems perfect until she reconnects with her first love, Jack, and encounters the charismatic rock star, Rex.

Cami's life becomes even more complicated as she breaks the fourth wall, asking viewers to help guide her choices.

While some may find the ultimate ending with Cami's long-term boyfriend, Paul, as the default choice, The movie offers unique scenes and experiences with each love interest, making it a memorable addition to Netflix's 2023 movie lineup.

Choose Love is a unique movie in Netflix's rom-com catalog that allows viewers to shape the story's outcome. With six main endings to explore, the interactive experience offers a fresh take on the genre.