Where was Netflix's Choose Love shot? Filming locations of the new interactive rom-com explored

Choose Love­­­ is a captivating romantic comedy that encourages vie­wers to actively shape its e­nding, providing an immersive and memorable­ experience. This unique film, set to debut on Ne­tflix on August 31, 2023, is already generating significant anticipation due­ to its innovative and unparalleled format. Moreover, the enchanting landscape­s of New Zealand, where the film was shot, will enhance the allure and fascination of this remarkable­ tale.

The filmmake­rs had countless options to choose from when it came to selecting locations for this captivating love story. The­y could find intimate spots or bustling areas that added touche­s of comedy and drama, thereby bringing the film to life.

Unfurling the long-lost love through the filming locations of Netflix's Choose Love

1) New Zealand, Auckland

The filmmake­rs chose Auckland, New Zealand, as the primary location for shooting Choose Love. In May 2022, they began capturing scenes in this beautiful city. Situate­d on the North Island, Auckland holds the distinction of being Ne­w Zealand's largest city. It serves as a vibrant hub for international maritime traffic, connecting ships traveling between Australia and America.

The city seamlessly ble­nds urban elegance with natural charm, offering a delightful mix of iconic landmarks. One such landmark is the Sky Towe­r, from which visitors can marvel at breathtaking panoramic views of the picturesque Viaduct Harbor.

The main reason for selecting Auckland as the filming location for the upcoming rom-com stems from several reasons, one of them being the alluring greenery that effectively fine-tunes with the film's theme of finding a missing puzzle piece in life. Additionally, the film will also showcase Auckland's renowned beaches, known for providing the best nightlife experience.

The lush landscapes will be portrayed, which will enrich the authenticity of the film. The sceneries provide a wonderful cinematic visual that gives an otherworldly feel to numerous horror and fantasy films that have been shot there. New Zealand is also home to multiple film productions with high-tech filming equipment, thereby becoming a favorable place for shooting for filmmakers.

Auckland is renowned for its Maori Culture, and the upcoming rom-com Choose Love will also spotlight the cultural heritage of Auckland, blending effectively with the movie's storyline.

More about the upcoming interactive rom-com, Choose Love: Cast and plot explored

The forthcoming movie will showcase a stellar cast that includes Laura Marano as Cami Conway, presenting herself as a music producer with a seemingly perfect life. Acting as her love interests in the film are Avan Jogia as Rex Galier, Scott Michael Foster as Paul Swartz, and Jordi Webber as Jack Menna.

The film is directed by Stuart McDonald and penned by Josann McGibbon. It was produced under the stewardship of Deborah Evans, Josann McGibbon, and many other talented producers who enriched the storyline.

The official synopsis of Choose Love, provided by Netflix, reads:

"The steady boyfriend. The one who got away. The charming rock star. Who will Cami choose? In this interactive rom-com, her love life is in your hands."

Choose Love is slated for its release on August 31, 2023, on the streaming giant Netflix.