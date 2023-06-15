How many episodes are there in Disney's Pretty Freekin Scary? Release schedule explored

Pretty Freekin Scary is set to drop on Disney Channel on June 15, 2023. The Friday release will reportedly hit the network at 9/8c (9 pm ET/8 pm CT). The same will be concurrently available on Disney Channel's YouTube account. Additionally, viewers can stream the episodes the next day on Disney+.

Based on Chris P. Flesh’s book series, Pretty Freekin Scary will have 20 episodes, with the first two airing on June 15, 2023. Titled Back to Life and My Soul-Called Life, respectively, these will debut the series on the Disney channel.

The next 18 episodes will follow a weekly pattern and the slot timing will also change from 9/8c to 8:30 pm ET. As for now, Pretty Freekin Scary will have a dual episode drop every Friday.

The third and fourth episodes of the upcoming series will arrive on June 23, 2023, while the next two will come on June 30, 2023. Episode three is titled Life of the Party, while episode four is A New List on Life, and episode five is titled Locker Life, with episode six being titled The Bro Life.

Pretty Freekin Scary is Disney Channel’s second original live-action in 2023

Pretty Freekin Scary is a multi-camera sitcom and stars Eliana Su'a, Kyan Samuels, Leah Mei Gold, Yonas Kibreab, and Emma Shannon in pivotal roles. Created by Jason P. Hauser, it is Disney Channel’s second original live-action offering this year.

The earlier one was Saturdays, which hit the TV channel on March 24, 2023. Created by Norman Vance Jr., the coming-of-age comedy deals with a skate crew named We-B-Girlz, comprising 14-year-olds. Their journey forms the crux of the light-hearted watch.

As mentioned earlier, Pretty Freekin Scary will have a dual episode released each Friday after June 15, 2023. The seventh episode of the series is titled Lunch Life and is scheduled to premiere on July 7, 2023.

According to IMDb, the rest of the episodes are as follows:

Episode 8: The Power of Life

Episode 9: Life As We Knew It

Episode 10: The Girl Most Likely To Come Back To Life

Episode 11: Streak Life

Episode 12: That Sleepover Life

Episode 13: Birthday Life

Episode 14: A Matter of Life And Debate

Episode 15: Best Friends For Life

Episode 16: The Game of Life

Episode 17: Life's Rich Gumbo

Episode 18: Life Under Control

Episode 19: Life At The End of The Tunnel

Episode 20: Life and Death

The Pretty Freekin Scary book series has four pieces. The first two books, You Smell Dead and Me So Pretty!, were published in 2007. Meanwhile, the third and fourth books correspondingly titled The Mystery of the Mystery Meat and Been There, Crossed Over came out a year later. The series has an average rating of 4 on Goodreads.

It’s not clear if the upcoming comedy series is based on all four books or a particular one.

However, the show's synopsis reads:

“Fourteen-year-old Frankie Ripp had the perfect life — a great family, annoying little brother, a popular boyfriend and a BFF she could always count on. However, her life took a surprising turn after an unfortunate incident."

It continues:

"After some heated debate in the Underworld with the Grim Reaper herself, Frankie is forced to navigate life with her new Underworld guardians, Pretty and Scary, in the most challenging setting of all… middle school!”

The series had been in development since March 2022 and got the green signal a few months later in October 2022. After the production began, it was wrapped by January 31, 2023.

The first two episodes of Pretty Freekin Scary are set to drop on Disney Channel on June 15, 2023, at 9/8c.

