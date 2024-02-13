How many episodes are there in The New Look? Full release schedule explored

Apple TV is releasing a biographical drama titled The New Look, which will explore the rivalry between two legendary designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel. Created by Todd A. Kessler, the Apple TV original drama will focus on the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior in the aftermath of World War II, following his creation of the iconic fashion line unofficially labeled "New Look".

Apple TV has finally unveiled the first look pictures from the drama. The limited series is led by Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn in the role of Christian Dior and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as his rival Coco Chanel.

How many episodes are there in The New Look? Release schedule and where to watch

The New Look will debut on Apple TV+ with its first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The first season of the biographical drama consists of 10 episodes and new episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday night following the premiere tomorrow.

The release schedule for the first three episodes of The New Look, according to different timezones, is as follows. New episodes of the show will be released following the same schedule every Wednesday:

Pacific Time (PT) – 9:00 p.m

Central Time (CT) –11:00 p.m

Eastern Time (ET) – 12:00 a.m

United Kingdom (GMT) – 04:00 a.m

Central Europe (CET) – 06:00 a.m

The entire release schedule of all 10 episodes can be found below:

Season 1 Episode 1 (Just You Wait and See): February 14, 2024 Season 1 Episode 2 (The Hour): February 14, 2024 Season 1 Episode 3 (Nothing But Blue Skies): February 14, 2024 Season 1 Episode 4: February 21, 2024 Season 1 Episode 5: February 28, 2024 Season 1 Episode 6: March 6, 2024 Season 1 Episode 7: March 13, 2024 Season 1 Episode 8: March 20, 2024 Season 1 Episode 9: March 27, 2024 Season 1 Episode 10: April 3, 2024

Given that the series is an Apple TV original, The New Look can only be watched with a subscription to Apple TV+.

About The New Look: Trailer and official synopsis

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"As Dior rises to prominence with his ground breaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior."

Apple TV + has also released the official trailer for the limited series, which begins with Christian Dior at his height of success with his designs being worn on the runway in Paris. However, fashion legend Coco Chanel does not seem to be too fond of his work and has differing opinions. The trailer explores Dior and Chanel rivaling to stand out in the ever-evolving Parisian fashion industry in the background of a political crisis, World War II.

With the war over, there is an evolution in the fashion industry with renowned designers creating innovative looks. The series will explore how two masterminds of the fashion industry changed the course of fashion in the 40s.

Watch The New Look this February, on Apple TV+.

