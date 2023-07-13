How many episodes are there in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2? Release schedule explored

Amazon Prime Video is bringing back The Summer I Turned Pretty with its season 2, premiering worldwide on July 14, 2023. The coming-of-age romantic drama, which will feature eight episodes in the upcoming installment, is based on the novel trilogy of the same name by author Jenny Han, who has turned director, writer, and executive producer for this project.

The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty explored the relationship between Conrad, Jeremiah, and Belly in their high school years through seven episodes. However, the perfect summer from the first season leaves consequences that Belly, the protagonist, needs to attend to in the upcoming episodes. As IMDb summarises the storyline of the series:

"A love triangle between one girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

The series started out with the first season at Cousins Beach and now, the trailer for the second season seems to have big questions begging big answers. Besides Amazon Studios, The Summer I Turned Pretty will be produced by Sunswept Entertainment, Jenny Kissed Me, Big Red Bus, and wiip.

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode list explored

The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty lived up to the title as viewers got to see Isabel Belly Conklin, played by Lola Tung, become close to the Fisher brothers, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

Nonetheless, the trailer for the second season depicts a transitional phase from school to adulthood for these young adults, including Belly's brother Steven (Sean Kaufman).

Moreover, the Fishers deal with the loss of their mother Susannah, played by Rachel Blanchard, which sets a grave tone for the new season. The audience will get to see new faces -- Kyra Sedgwick as Julia, Susannah's sister, and Elsie Fisher as Skye, the cousin. Julia is depicted as the antagonist in the second season as the dynamic between her and the family members seemingly shifts following Susannah's absence.

The Summer I Turned Pretty will be releasing the first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 14. Following this, the streaming platform will release each episode every Friday till August 18, 2023. The list of the episodes along with their screenplay writers have been mentioned below.

Love Lost: Jenny Zhang Love Scene: Jenny Han Love Sick: Krystle Drew Love Game: Scarlett Curtis Love Fool: Sabrina Sherif Love Fest: Keith Antone & Cameron J. Ross Love Affair: Vanessa Rojas Love Triangle: Sarah Kucserka

Of course, the love triangle from last summer continues despite Belly assuring Jeremiah that things are over between her and Conrad but the trio rather deals with the situation at hand - their childhood summer home being put up for sale by Julia.

Newcomer Lola Tung has expressed her gratitude to Harper's Bazaar in an interview dated July 12, 2023, stating:

“I feel very lucky that most of the reception has been so positive. I got really sweet messages from so many different girls, and I was just so happy that they were able to see themselves [in Belly] and that they felt that way about the show.”

Catch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, premiering on Amazon Prime Video with its first three episodes on July 14, 2023.

