God of War: 8 actors who can play Kratos in the Prime Video series

A live-action God of War series based on the record-breaking 2018 PlayStation video game of the same name was confirmed to be in development in May 2022 at an investor briefing held by Sony Interactive Entertainment. That same year, in December, the series was officially ordered by Amazon Prime Video, with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios producing it in collaboration with PlayStation Productions.

The video game, which the series will adapt, is a father-son story focusing on Kratos, a Spartan warrior and former God of War from the Greek world, and his son Atreus as they embark on a journey in the world of Norse gods to spread the ashes of the former's late wife Faye at the highest peak of Jotunheim, one of the nine realms of the Norse world.

Kratos is a complex character with a wide range of emotions. He can be a stern and intimidating figure with a harsh and, at times, callous disposition, but he is ultimately a good person who cares greatly for those closest to him. Thus, playing the character requires a lot of emotional range, one that only select actors can perfectly portray.

At the time of writing, Kratos, the main protagonist of the God of War franchise, has not yet been cast for the television series. As such, this presents a great opportunity to discuss eight actors who could portray the character.

Gerard Butler, Jason Momoa, and 6 other actors who can capture Kratos in the God of War series perfectly

1) Christopher Judge

Christopher Judge is an obvious choice for Kratos in the God of War TV series as he has already given a perfect portrayal of the character (Image via Getty/Sony/Santa Monica Studio)

Christopher Judge might be the most obvious choice to play Kratos in the God of War television show, given how he portrayed the character through vocal and motion capture in the 2018 video game and its sequel, God of War: Ragnarok. Through Judge's unique portrayal, he brought a lot of depth and nuance to Kratos and helped cement the character as one of PlayStation's flagship protagonists.

Interestingly, Judge himself revealed via Twitter his desire to take on the role. When a fan by the name of @CharlieBoy4Real posted that Judge was the perfect casting choice to help Kratos make the jump to live-action television from the gaming world, the actor replied to the tweet by saying that he agreed with it in two words:

"co-signed."

2) Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler is another good choice for Kratos in the God of War TV series as he is a highly talented actor (Image via Getty)

Gerard Butler is a highly talented and accomplished actor who has made his presence known in Hollywood through his performances in films such as Olympus Has Fallen, Coriolanus, and The Phantom of the Opera. However, he gained worldwide recognition through his heartbreaking and gut-wrenching portrayal of King Leonidas in the Zack Snyder-directed film 300.

Butler's portrayal of King Leonidas has proven that he has the necessary emotional range and acting ability to help bring Kratos to life in the God of War television series. Moreover, his portrayal of Leonidas can help him shape his interpretation of Kratos and make it unique, while also not letting it be a pale imitation of Christopher Judge's portrayal of the character.

3) Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa has shown that he has the range to play Kratos in the God of War TV series (Image via Getty)

Jason Momoa has proven himself as a talented and accomplished actor with a diverse range by taking on a wide variety of roles in several Hollywood films and shows, such as Stargate Atlantis, Game of Thrones, Dune, Fast X, and the Justice League films.

However, it is his powerful portrayal of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and his take on a troubled and complex Arthur Curry in Justice League and Aquaman that make him a good candidate to help Kratos make the jump from the God of War video game world to the live-action television world. Moreover, Momoa has also shown through his portrayal of Curry that he can physically bulk up for the role of Kratos.

4) Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors will be a good choice for Kratos in the God of War TV series thanks to his amazing acting ability (Image via MGM)

Jonathan Majors has been making his name known amongst the Hollywood talent and fan community by delivering impeccable performances as the antagonist of two recently released films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III. He has also garnered attention on the television side of things by delivering a critically acclaimed performance as Atticus Freeman in the series Lovecraft Country.

Through these performances, Majors has shown that he has the talent and emotional range necessary to play Kratos in the God of War television adaptation. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the actor will be considered, given that he is currently embroiled in controversy.

5) Winston Duke

Winston Duke has the right height require to play Kratos in the God of War TV series (Image via Marvel)

Winston Duke is best known for his role as M'Baku in the MCU's Black Panther films and Avengers: Infinity War. He has also had roles in Jordan Peele's Us and the television shows Person of Interest and Modern Family.

However, his performance as M'Baku and Us' Gabe Wilson has proven that he has the imposing nature and intimidating aura as well as the acting chops required to play Kratos in the God of War television adaptation. Moreover, bagging the role could also help Duke grow in Hollywood and experiment with his acting abilities. Interestingly, what makes Duke a good candidate for the role is his height, as the character Kratos is quite tall.

6) Dave Bautista

WerHatAngstDan🔻 @DarkerStillDan Dave Bautista as Kratos, do not want Dwayne Johnson, Dave is so much better at Acting but that’s me Dave Bautista as Kratos, do not want Dwayne Johnson, Dave is so much better at Acting but that’s me https://t.co/fLfrVkH5oQ

Dave Bautista might be mostly known for his role as the fiery and muscular but ultimately comical Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. However, Bautista has proven himself to be a highly versatile and talented actor through his performances in films such as Blade Runner 2049, Dune, Glass Onion, Army of the Dead, and Knock at the Cabin.

Through his roles as Drax and in the aforementioned films, Bautista has proven that he has the acting abilities and imposing physique necessary to play Kratos in Amazon Studios' God of War. Moreover, if Bautista bags the role, it would not only help him grow as an actor but also allow him to experiment with his artistic prowess as an actor. Interestingly, Drax's backstory is very similar to that of Kratos, as they are both tattooed men with a troubled past, though they differ in the way they handle their trauma.

7) Dominic Purcell

ᴠᴇx | ᴜɴᴅᴀʀᴀᴛᴇᴅ™️ @vex_rated @SapphirrreeeG Dominic Purcell, Mike Cotler, Gerard Butler, and Djimon Hounsou, could all play Kratos, and have played roles that entail similar to the God of War story. Christopher Judge could also play Kratos, since he’s the original VA, although I cannot envision him dressed up as Kratos. @SapphirrreeeG Dominic Purcell, Mike Cotler, Gerard Butler, and Djimon Hounsou, could all play Kratos, and have played roles that entail similar to the God of War story. Christopher Judge could also play Kratos, since he’s the original VA, although I cannot envision him dressed up as Kratos. https://t.co/GStTmYNjKB

Dominic Purcell has made himself known in the world of television by appearing as Lincoln Burrows in the television series Prison Break and as Mick Rory aka Heatwave in the Arrowverse shows The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. He is also known for his roles of Lewis Brookbank in the film Three Way and as Dracula/Drake in Blade: Trinity.

Through his roles in Prison Break and Legends of Tomorrow, Purcell has shown that he has the intimidating aura and acting chops required to take on the role of the stern and sometimes harsh Kratos in the God of War television show. Moreover, if he bags the role, Purcell could grow in the entertainment industry and make himself known to a much wider audience.

8) Richard Armitage

Richard Armitage is best known among moviegoers and fans for his role as Thorin Oakenshield in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy. He has also had roles in other notable projects such as the Mads Mikkelsen-starring Hannibal television series, The Lodge, Ocean's 8, Spooks, Strike Back, and Berlin Station. He is also noted for having a rather baritone voice.

Armitage's performance as Oakenshield and his roles in the aforementioned projects have shown that he has the acting range, imposing nature, and energy necessary to bring Kratos to life in the God of War television adaptation. Moreover, bagging the role could also help Richard Armitage move up as an actor in the industry.

God of War is currently available to play on PlayStation 4 and PC, while its sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, is available on the PlayStation 5..

