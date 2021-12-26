'Stay Close' cast list: Richard Armitage, Cush Jumbo, and others star in Netflix series

Netflix is back with another crime series, Stay Close, which is scheduled for release on December 31, 2021.

The plot follows the story of three people, all of whom have dark secrets from their past which they are hiding. Megan is a working mother of three, Ray, a documentary photographer, and Broome is a detective. However, their seemingly stable life is turned upside down when a friend of Megan's reveals some shocking news that has a terrible impact on the lives of all three of them.

The cast of 'Stay Close'

Stay Close brings an amazing lineup of actors starring in the lead roles of the miniseries. Before Stay Close drops on Netflix, here is a look at the cast of the series.

1) Richard Armitage as Ray

Ray is a documentary photographer who is fed up with his stagnant life and his monotonous job, where he feels stuck. The part is played by English actor Richard Armitage. Armitage made his breakthrough in 2002 with his role as John Standring in the BBC miniseries Sparkhouse. He also landed the role of Steven in the independent film Frozen.

However, it was his role as dwarf king and leader Thorin Oakenshield in Peter Jackson's adaptation of The Hobbit that brought him international acclaim.

2) Cush Jumbo as Megan

Megan plays a working mother of three children in Stay Close. The role is played by actress and writer Cush Jumbo. She is best known for her role as attorney Lucca Quinn in the legal drama series The Good Wife. Jumbo also starred as DC Bethany Whelan in the ITV crime drama series Vera (2012, 2015–2016) and as Lois Habiba in the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood in 2009.

Apart from her screen credits, Jumbo has also appeared in numerous theater productions which won her awards.

3) James Nesbitt as Broome

James Nesbitt plays the role of Broome, a once-promising detective whose career has gone stale now. Nesbitt is primarily a theater actor. His first significant film role was his appearance as farmer "Pig" Finn in Waking Ned (1998). He is also known for playing Ivan Cooper in the television film Bloody Sunday and has starred as the undercover detective Tommy Murphy in Murphy's Law.

Nessbitt won a British Independent Film Award and was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor.

Others in the cast

The rest of the cast includes Sarah Parish as Lorraine, Youssef Kerkour as Fester, Jo Joyner as Erin Cartwright, Bethany Antonia as Kayleigh Shaw, and Daniel Francis as Dave Shaw.

Catch Stay Close on Netflix from December 31, 2021.

