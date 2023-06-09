How many episodes are there in Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room? Full release schedule explored

Starring Tom Holland, The Crowded Room has become a sensation with the release of its first three episodes. Despite the criticisim it faced upon its arrival on June 9, 2023, with three episodes, the show continues to trend among the viewers, especially with many new developments surrounding it. For instance, Tom Holland has declared that he will take a long break from acting following the intense performance that was required of him in The Crowded Room.

Holland plays Danny Sullivan in the show, which is inspired by the real-life Billy Milligan. The show is also based on Daniel Keyes' non-fiction work, The Minds of Billy Milligan (1981). While the first three episodes seemed to depict a lot, there is still a long way to go for the psychological thriller miniseries, which has a total of 10 episodes and will continue till July 28, 2023.

These remaining seven episodes will premiere one at a time each week till it reaches the natural conclusion. However, The Crowded Room will not have any more seasons.

Full release schedule of The Crowded Room

The first three episodes of the Akiva Goldsman series have already made their debut on Friday, June 9, 2023. However, there are plenty of episodes remaining from this Tom Holland show.

The full release schedule for the miniseries reads:

Episode 1, Exodus - June 9

Episode 2, Sanctuary - June 9, 2023

Episode 3, Murder - June 9, 2023

Episode 4, (TBA) - June 16, 2023

Episode 5, (TBA) - June 23, 2023

Episode 6, (TBA) - June 30, 2023

Episode 7, (TBA) - July 7, 2023

Episode 8, (TBA) - July 14, 2023

Episode 9, (TBA) - July 21, 2023

Episode 10, (TBA) - July 28, 2023

All the episodes of the show will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

More about The Crowded Room and Tom Holland's hiatus announcement

Created by Akiva Goldsman, The Crowded Room has been inspired from Daniel Keyes' The Minds of Billy Milligan. The series follows a young man who is interrogated for a shocking crime, which sees mysteries unfold as an unlikely investigator races to solve the case and find all the missing pieces.

It is set in the backdrop of the New York City shooting in 1979. Aside from Holland, the series also stars Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin, who works as the catalyst between the present-day circumstances and Danny Sullivan's slow unfolding story.

The complicated role of Danny Sullivan reportedly took a toll on Tom Holland as he stepped in the shoes of the character every day. He reportedly said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"The mental aspect, it really beat me up, and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality...I was seeing myself in him but in my personal life...."

He continued:

"I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.' And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

Hopefully, Tom Holland's efforts do not go to waste when The Crowded Room premieres all the episodes. The first three are currently available on Apple TV+.

